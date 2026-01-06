Kansas lawmakers want to ban cell phones in K-12 schools

A bipartisan bill introduced in Kansas would prohibit students across the state from using cell phones during school hours.

The bill would ban phones during “instructional time,” which would be from the start of the school day until dismissal at the end of the day. During that time, students would have to turn off their phones and store them in a secure, inaccessible location.

If it becomes law, school districts would have to comply by Sept. 1. Districts would have to set their own policies on enforcing the ban and disciplining students who violate it.

Senate leaders from both the Republican and Democratic parties are supporting the bill. It has 28 co-sponsors in the Senate, which is 70% of the Senate’s members.

Those who support the ban say it would improve the quality of learning time and help students form more meaningful relationships with their teachers and peers.

“Phone-free schools give students space to think, build authentic human relationships, and protect student mental health from constant digital pressure,” said Senate Majority Leader Chase Blasi, a Republican from Andover, in a release.

“The longer phones stay in classrooms, the harder it becomes to undo the damage.”

Some administrators have concerns about potential liability if a student’s phone is stolen or damaged while in the school’s possession. And some parents say they want to be able to reach their children in case of an emergency.

In October 2024, a 36-member task force on screen time recommended to the Kansas Board of Education that school districts ban cell phones. At the time, some members expressed concerns about a total ban.

“I need to be able to text my parents … or my boss. If a practice is canceled really last minute, I need to be able to communicate that,” said Ananya Argawal, a student in the Blue Valley district near Kansas City.

The state BOE ultimately opted not to pass any statewide restrictions.

The bill makes exceptions for students who need to use a cell phone or similar device as part of their individualized education program (IEP) or 504 plan. It also says licensed physicians can approve a student using a cell phone if it is a “medical necessity to support the health or well-being of the student.”

The bill outlines an exception for travel time to and from learning experiences not on school premises. It’s not clear how the bill would apply to open lunch, which lets upperclassmen in some districts, including Wichita, leave the school campus during lunch.

In Wichita, several current and incoming school board members have expressed an interest in a potential cell phone ban. Current district policy lets high school students use their phones during passing periods and lunch, with a phone ban from bell to bell in elementary and middle schools.

A separate section of the bill would prohibit school employees from contacting students on social media platforms for official school purposes. It would allow school boards to approve certain exceptions for using social media for official purposes.