Hundreds of Kansas City residents would get 2 votes in Congress because of redistricting error

It took Missouri Republicans in the state legislature a little more than one week to pass new Congressional maps that carve up the Kansas City area.

In their efforts to give the GOP a leg up ahead of next year’s midterms, Gov. Mike Kehoe and state lawmakers may have overlooked something: House Bill 1 includes the same Kansas City precinct in two Congressional districts.

The newly drawn maps that legislators passed last Friday, and that now await final approval from Kehoe, contain an area of about 875 Kansas City voters who seemingly would have two Congressional representatives, according to reporting from St. Louis Magazine . The unexplained error would also appear to allow those voters to cast two ballots for Congressional representation.

The redistricting process creates what are called “voting tabulation districts,” then determines which Congressional district they reside in. This particular voting tabulation district, KC 811 , is in southeast Kansas City.

It appears to stretch from East 70th Street south to East 75th Street, and Holmes Street east to Troost Avenue. KC 811 also includes a triangular island to the northwest, bound by Rockhill Road, East 69th Street and Oak Street.

The error, which hasn’t been acknowledged by Kehoe, whose office drew the maps, would make the voters of KC 811 part of the new 4th and 5th congressional districts.

Troost Avenue, a historic racial and economic dividing line in Kansas City, borders the two districts. Under the new map, majority Black neighborhoods east of Troost would be subsumed into the new 5th District that stretches all the way to rural middle Missouri. The new 4th District includes all of Kansas City west of Troost Avenue to the Kansas state line, and 150 miles south to Dade County.

Kehoe has not signed the new maps into law yet, though he has indicated that he will . Kehoe has 45 days after the maps were approved by the state legislature to sign them into law, putting the deadline at the last week in October.

The ACLU sued Missouri last Friday over the new maps and the redistricting process, arguing they are both unconstitutional.

States normally redraw their Congressional districts every 10 years, in line with the U.S. Census’ decennial report. President Donald Trump ignited a nationwide redistricting battle in July, as he seeks to maintain a Republican majority in Congress following next year’s midterm elections.

Missouri Republicans followed suit. They hope the new maps will give the state one more Republican representative, and redraw current Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver out of his 5th District seat.