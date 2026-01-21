© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More criminal charges filed against Jackson County Legislative Chair Manny Abarca

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published January 21, 2026 at 2:33 PM CST
Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca knows it might be impossible to try to pass any firearm regulations given Missouri law, but he said he's trying to establish an Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
Peggy Lowe
/
KCUR 89.3
Jackson County Legislative Chair Manny Abarca faces additional criminal charges in Hutchinson, Kansas

Abarca has been charged in Hutchinson, Kansas in addition to charges in Kansas City and Johnson County.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca — voted legislative chair just last week — has been charged with two counts of Harassment by Telecommunications Device in Hutchinson, Kansas.

This is the third time Abarca has been charged criminally since June.

Abarca is scheduled for arraignment in the central Kansas city on Jan. 30, according to online records.

In a matter of hours in June, Abarca was criminally charged in Missouri and Kansas in connection with a domestic dispute and the disappearance of his then 2-year-old son.

Abarca allegedly made harassing calls on New Year’s Eve morning to a house in Hutchinson, according to a Hutchinson police report.

The victims were listed as his wife, Alexis Garcia, and his three-year-old son.

Reached by phone and asked for comment on these most recent criminal charges, Abarca said “I don’t know anything about them” and said KCUR should call his lawyer.

Attorney David Bell did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The two misdemeanor charges accuse Abarca of making a call “with intent to abuse, threaten or harass a person,” according to the charging documents.

No details of what was threatened were available.

Abarca’s June charges included one in Kansas City Municipal Court for violating a protection order "by failing to return the minor child" to his mother.

He has a hearing on that case Feb. 20.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged Abarca with one count of domestic battery, according to online jail records. Charging documents accuse Abarca, 37, of "rude physical contact" with a family member in Shawnee, Kansas.

There is a scheduling conference for that case on Feb. 11.

Abarca was elevated to Jackson County Legislature chair Jan. 12 on a 5-4 vote.

He was elected in 2022.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Jackson CountyHutchinson
Sam Zeff
As KCUR’s metro reporter, I hold public officials accountable. Are cities spending your tax money wisely? Are police officers and other officials acting properly? I will track down malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city. But I also need you — email me with any tips at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
See stories by Sam Zeff
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR