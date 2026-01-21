Manny Abarca IV

-
On Thursday morning, officials from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement toured a warehouse in south Kansas City with aims to hold detainees there. By the afternoon, city lawmakers put in place a measure to stop such detention centers from being approved.
Gail McCann Beatty was removed from office in November after a county-wide vote to make her position elected, rather than appointed. In a lawsuit, she claims her firing was retaliatory.
LeVota succeeds Frank White Jr., who was recalled by voters on Sept. 30. LeVota will serve until January 2027, which is the remainder of White's term. He used to work in the county prosecutor's office.
Phil LeVota, DaRon McGee and Dan Tarwater are the three biggest names being quietly discussed to potentially replace Frank White Jr. if he’s recalled. Here’s how the process would work.
Legislators originally approved the recall vote for August 26, but the Jackson County and Kansas City election boards said they could not possibly meet legal balloting requirements in that short timeframe.
An immigration advocacy group says the raids were carried out by Homeland Security Investigation agents about midday on Wednesday at El Toro Loco restaurants in Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas.
Frank White Jr., a former star second baseman for the Kansas City Royals who won eight Golden Glove Awards during his career, infuriated county legislators and a citizens group with his veto. "Eight Golden Gloves mean nothing!" said the Rev. Dr. Vernon Percy Howard, leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. "Bench Frank White!"
The Jackson County legislator was charged in Kansas City, Missouri, with violating a protection order and in Johnson County, Kansas, with domestic battery. The mother of Abarca's son wrote in a social media post that she had not seen her son since May 28.
County Executive Frank White vetoed the Jackson County budget in January, then four county legislators sued him. Three months later, the county is still at odds — and services are coming to a halt.
After a judge order Jackson County to roll back recent property assessment increases that were greater than 15% — roughly three out of four properties — the county faces tough decisions for what to do next. Meanwhile, the housing market continues to drive up property values.
After a months-long standoff, two factions in the legislature finally agreed on how to spend federal COVID relief money — just days before it would have been sent back to the federal government.
Two factions within the Jackson County Legislature risk losing federal relief funds because they can’t agree on how to spend them. It’s the latest point of contention in a consistently difficult relationship between legislators and the county executive.