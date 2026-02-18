© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri's Hispanic residents rally in capital to 'speak up more for ourselves' amid ICE fears

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lilley Halloran
Published February 18, 2026 at 9:11 AM CST
Signs that Hispanic Capitol Day attendees used sit on a table in the Capitol's rotunda at the end of Tuesday's event.
Signs that Hispanic Capitol Day attendees used sit on a table in the Capitol's rotunda at the end of Tuesday's event.

With federal immigration enforcement rising across the state, attendees at the annual Hispanic Capitol Day urged Missouri legislators to pay attention to their Hispanic constituents.

The federal immigration enforcement crackdown and Hispanic contributions to Missouri's economy were top of mind for rallygoers in the state capital on Tuesday.

Around 200 people visited Jefferson City to advocate for their communities during Hispanic Capitol Day. The event has been held annually for more than 20 years and is designed to bring legislative attention to Hispanic and Latino communities.

"We really believe in speaking with our representatives and just sharing a message of: 'We don't feel entirely safe with what's going on right now and we'd like to speak with you on how we can change that, how we can make ourselves feel better, how to make the state of Missouri feel better,'" said Max Bender, who volunteers with the St. Louis Hispanic Festival organization.

Bender said the current political climate – including increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence across the country – made this year's trip to the Capitol more important.

"We have to speak up more for ourselves, especially as ICE continues to arrest Hispanics – and not just people who are undocumented, but people who are documented, born in this country," Bender said.

Although St. Louis has not been a named target of the crackdown, some local law enforcement agencies have agreements with federal immigration enforcement – and rumors have stoked fears for the area's Hispanic residents.

Representatives were open to the concerns, Bender said, and he hopes the day's events will spark ongoing dialogue with Hispanic people from both sides of the aisle.

Gabriel Cardenas, board chairman of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis, pointed to the region's growing Hispanic population as proof of the community's business contributions.

"I think that we are a growing community that cannot be ignored anymore, and that in order for our Missouri's future to be bright, we need to be included," Cardenas said. "We're proving that every day with just the economic impact that we make."

At the close of the event, organizers and legislators encouraged attendees to bring the day's momentum back to their communities.

"Don't leave your power in this building when you exit today," said Ben Molina, chair of the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis. "Take it to your block, take it to your school, to your workplace, to the next meeting, to the next election."

Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, said that as one of the few Hispanic legislators in Missouri, she was grateful to see so many faces.

"Thank you for sharing your stories," Aune said. "Please continue coming back down and, for the love of God, run for office."

Tags
Politics, Elections and Government hispanicMissouriMissouri legislatureimmigrationimmigrantsImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Ashley AuneJefferson City
Lilley Halloran
Lilley Halloran is majoring in journalism and constitutional democracy at the University of Missouri, with minors in political science and history. She is a reporter for KBIA, and has previously completed two internships with St. Louis Public Radio.
