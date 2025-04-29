Lilley HalloranStudent Reporter, KBIA
Lilley Halloran is majoring in journalism and constitutional democracy at the University of Missouri, with minors in political science and history. She is a reporter for KBIA, and has previously completed two internships with St. Louis Public Radio.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appears poised to cut a $56 million annual grant program that pays for some of Missouri's overdose reversal medication and training.
More than 400,000 of Missouri's nearly 1.4 million Medicaid recipients lost coverage after the end of the COVID public health emergency. Almost half were children — one of the highest rates in the nation.
A recently published study shows for the first time that even short periods of severe inactivity allow the buildup of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
Some fear the decision will make it hard for low-income Missourians to access affordable COVID-19 testing, even though testing provided by doctors and clinics will still be covered.
Missouri municipalities can no longer charge local taxes on the back-to-school tax holiday, which will happen Aug. 4-6. Teachers and students say it will help them save money.
Organizers of Vote16MO, created by a Kansas City teen, said that lowering the voting age will increase civic education and engagement by allowing teens to be more involved in decisions that affect their lives.