© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Police Chief Stacey Graves says Kansas City needs a new jail

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 3, 2024 at 6:10 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman wearing a police uniform gestures with her right hand while talking at a microphone inside a radio studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Aug. 25, 2023.

Several Kansas City communities are calling on police to do more about crime, amid an ongoing spike in car thefts. Graves says more severe consequences are necessary, and having more space to house city detainees could help.

A spike in car thefts and break-ins in Kansas City is driving concern about how to address crime in the city. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves says the lack of a city jail is exacerbating the problem.

Kansas City hasn't had a standalone jail since 2009. Instead, it has held contracts with nearby counties for beds in their jail facilities. Graves says there's not enough beds in those contracts, and that having some in Kansas City would make a big difference.

She's concerned about a lack of consequences for folks committing crimes in the city. A jail could fix that, and provide an intervention point for mandated services that would help "course correct."

"I'm not for mass incarceration, but I am for consequences, and some people need a time out," Graves told KCUR's Up To Date.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastStacey GravesKansas City Chief of Policecrimeproperty crimeKC homicideShaun Bradyjuvenile justice
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now