Police Chief Stacey Graves says Kansas City needs a new jail

A spike in car thefts and break-ins in Kansas City is driving concern about how to address crime in the city. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves says the lack of a city jail is exacerbating the problem.

Kansas City hasn't had a standalone jail since 2009. Instead, it has held contracts with nearby counties for beds in their jail facilities. Graves says there's not enough beds in those contracts, and that having some in Kansas City would make a big difference.

She's concerned about a lack of consequences for folks committing crimes in the city. A jail could fix that, and provide an intervention point for mandated services that would help "course correct."

"I'm not for mass incarceration, but I am for consequences, and some people need a time out," Graves told KCUR's Up To Date.

