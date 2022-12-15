Kansas City Police Board names KCPD veteran Stacey Graves as chief after much-criticized search

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners named Acting Deputy Chief Stacey Graves to to the top job Thursday, making her just the third woman to run the department.

KCPD has not hired a chief from outside the department since 1973. Graves will be the 49th chief in KCPD's 148-year history. Two women have served as interim KCPD chief in the past — Graves is the first female to get the permanent position.

A year after the board negotiated embattled Chief Rick Smith’s exit, it announced last week that it had narrowed the candidates to Graves, Inspector DeShawn Beaufort of the Philadelphia Police Department and retired Lieutenant Colonel Scott Ebner of the New Jersey State Police.

Peggy Lowe / KCUR Acting Deputy Chief Stacey Graves, center, sits next to General Counsel Holly Dodge, left, before the start of Tuesday’s Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Graves will inherit a troubled department that is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for alleged racist hiring practices, has seen a spate of controversial shootings by police that triggered high payouts, and is short-staffed as it struggles to retain and recruit employees.

Just this week, the board said it will hire an outside investigator to look into a former KCPD attorney's explosive whistleblower case that alleges the department's legal staff unethically funneled criminal case evidence and violated the state's public records law.

And yet the department, the only police force in the U.S. that is not under local control, has considerable support and funding. In November, Missouri voters passed Amendment 4, which will increase the portion of the city budget spent on police.

Graves, who grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, is married to KCPD Captain Danny Graves. They live in north Kansas City.

She started her KCPD career in 1997 and worked her way up from patrol to detective, then served as an aide to former police chief Darryl Forté. Graves was promoted to major and served as a division commander at the Shoal Creek Patrol Division in Kansas City, North. Most recently, she's headed the department’s program to assign social workers to each of the six patrol divisions.

Graves earned a bachelor's degree in administration of justice from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1997, according to her LinkedIn profile, and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Benedictine College in 2011.

The candidates made their cases to the public at a meeting last Saturday, where they addressed recruitment and retention concerns, community policing and rising rates of gun violence.

Graves said her top three priorities for the department would be to build bridges across the city by holding “intentional” quarterly meetings; to address violent crime; and to work on recruiting new officers and the retention of officers with, among other things, higher pay.

When asked about the city’s high homicide rate — Kansas City ranks in the top of U.S. cities for its violence, based on FBI and other surveys — Graves said it could be attributed to the inability to solve conflict. KCPD’s crime statistics show that the No. 1 contributing factor to homicides is an “argument.”

“The main cause of homicides in our city is the lack of conflict resolution,” she said. “I think that is something that should be taught in our schools, and I’m sure that in some places it already is.”

Protesters chanting about local control interrupted the meeting, saying they were angry that this was the only public outing for the candidates during the months-long hiring process. Activists criticized the search for Smith's successor, calling it "fixed" to favor Graves.

Graves, still sitting on stage, tried to reach out to the protestors, saying, “I do see you. I do hear you.”

“Please give me a chance," Graves said.

This story will be updated.