Missouri’s map debacle was a ‘stress test’ for the rule of law. But the test isn’t over

A three-time losing streak at the U.S. Supreme Court has turned Missouri's upcoming election into national news — and a disappointment to President Donald Trump .

On this Legal Roundtable edition of St. Louis on the Air, a panel of expert attorneys discuss the rulings, counter-rulings and controversies related to Missouri's congressional map.

In its opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court noted that the Missouri Supreme Court had already ruled on the issue in May, with the state court finding that "the 2025 map would not take effect until approved by the voters in an intervening referendum."

Missouri voters will decide that referendum — which asks voters to approve or reject a congressional map that favors Republicans — on Nov. 3.

Despite the ruling by Missouri's highest courts, efforts by Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, and other federal courts, repeatedly brought the issue of the maps back to the U.S. Supreme Court only to be defeated over and over again.

"I didn't think it was a foregone conclusion," said Michael Wolff, a former Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court. "This was a stress test for the rule of law, and the Supreme Court of Missouri passed it. And in this instance, the Supreme Court of the United States passed it."

That stress test isn't over, said attorney Dave Roland.

"This particular phase is over, and we passed, but you still have legislative leadership now threatening to impeach the members of the Missouri Supreme Court," said Roland, the senior legal advisor for the Freedom Center of Missouri. "There is a very loud voice on the right calling to eliminate the Missouri Plan as a result of this result."

Along with Dave Roland and Michael Wolff, this edition of the Legal Roundtable included labor and employment attorney Sarah Swatosh. The panel also discussed the latest update in the case of "Chimp Crazy" star Tonia Haddix, a lawsuit from a restaurant manager fired for his comments about Charlie Kirk, and more.

To hear the full conversation with the Legal Roundtable listen to "St. Louis on the Air" on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or YouTube or click the play button below.

St. Louis on the Air " brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet , Emily Woodbury , Danny Wicentowski , Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer . Danny Osborn is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr .

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