Chris Mann declares victory in race for Kansas attorney general, but Kris Kobach isn't conceding

Conservative Republican firebrand Kris Kobach may have lost the attorney general’s office as unofficial results show Democrat Chris Mann with a lead and Mann is declaring victory. However, the Associated Press has not called a winner in the race and outstanding ballots could decide the victor.

Those mailed ballots often lean more Democratic.

Mann is a former police officer who became a prosecutor after a drunk driver struck him during a traffic stop in 2002.

Kobach is well known and polarizing, which attracted a lot of attention to the race. In the last election, he narrowly beat Mann.

Mann outpaced Kobach in terms of fundraising . A large part of Kobach’s campaign centered on Kansas’ record-low crime rates under his leadership, but Mann earned the endorsement of the Kansas State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. It was the first time the group endorsed the Democratic candidate since 2002.

"I’m proud to have earned the trust of so many Kansans,” Mann said in a statement declaring victory. “As Attorney General, I will show up for the people of Kansas every day, fighting to keep our communities safe and hold bad actors accountable.”

Kobach had not issued a statement on the race or made public comments about the results by early Wednesday morning.

Kobach’s national profile and media savvy were a target for Mann. Mann positioned himself as someone focused on the office and not theatrics.

The party that holds the White House often takes a hit in the midterm election, and sagging polling numbers for President Donald Trump had Democrats excited to take another swing at the office.

Mostly due to the unexpectedly tight Kansas U.S. Senate race, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance each visited the state twice.

Trump and Kobach are especially aligned on their concerns over alleged voter fraud. Trump appointed Kobach to a voter fraud commission during his first term.

When he visited the state recently, Trump brought Kobach on stage in Salina.

“Been my friend for so long,” Trump said as he called Kobach up to the stage. “I endorsed him. For years I’ve been endorsing him.”

Kobach previously pushed a law requiring Kansans to prove their citizenship to register to vote when he was secretary of state. That law was later blocked by the courts and his efforts to prove widespread voter fraud didn't pan out .

Kobach touted his work as attorney general during the campaign, like challenges he brought against Biden-era laws. Including when he sued over the Title IX rule promising women the same educational opportunities as men that replaced “sex” with “gender.” He’s been a driving force behind the lawsuit against Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools for allegedly violating parents’ rights by allowing students to socially transition at school without their parents knowing.

Kobach teamed up with the U.S. Department of Justice on a legal challenge to end in-state tuition for non-citizens who grew up in Kansas.

Kobach held the office of secretary of state starting in 2011. In 2018 he ran for governor but lost to Democrat Laura Kelly. Then in 2022, he won the office of attorney general.

In fundraising, Mann had an advantage over Kobach as did other Democrats in major Kansas races.

Kobach also faced criticism twice for appearing to take donations that were higher than state limits. His campaign attributed some of them to married couples donating.

Stephen Koranda is the managing editor of the Kansas News Service.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KMUW, KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KRPS and High Plains Public Radio.

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