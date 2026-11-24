The developers of the Country Club Plaza got approval Monday for a massive tax break for the struggling 103-year-old outdoor shopping center.

The deal with Port KC will give Dallas-based Gillon Property Group $1.49 billion in bonds and millions of dollars in tax breaks to redevelop what has been referred to as the “crown jewel” of Kansas City.

Gillon plans to add new office space, residential units and hotel rooms to the district. It also plans to improve public safety and crumbling infrastructure such as sewage lines, sidewalks, streetlights, roads and parking garages. But the group has not yet said when it plans to start construction.

“Revitalizing and reclaiming the actual Country Club Plaza as a specific set of buildings has a larger net effect to the neighborhood and to the corridor,” Jon Stephens, CEO of Port KC, said at the meeting. “Once this project began moving forward … we started seeing significant new sales and traction on projects.”

Officials for Port KC said the Plaza has lost more than 50% of its value since 2020. To stabilize the district, Gillon said it needed public money in the form of tax breaks. Kansas City approved its portion of the massive financing package earlier this month with a $210 million tax increment financing plan that will divert sales taxes to aid in the new development.

Under the current deal, Gillon will receive an additional $149 million in property tax breaks from Port KC, as well as $1.49 billion in conduit bonds. Under government-backed bonds, taxpayers would be on the hook for the debt if there’s a deficit in revenue. But under the conduit bonds, a private organization is responsible for the debt even though Port KC is the bonding authority.

In this package, Gillon will have to cover any gap in the $1.49 billion debt.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR The deal comes after nearly a yearlong delay following public outcry over the original package, which would have kept millions from Kansas City Public Schools.

Even with the changes, the deal has been controversial from the start. When Port KC first introduced it in December, Gillon’s request was more than twice as big as the deal that passed Monday.

In the first proposal, Gillon would have received a $309 million break in property taxes until 2054. Taxing jurisdictions such as Kansas City Public Schools and the Jackson County Mental Health Fund would have lost out on millions of dollars. The school district, which publicly opposed the deal, stood to lose $188 million in redirected taxes.

After pushback from residents, district officials and Parents for KC Kids , an advocacy group of Kansas City parents, Port KC backed off and held the proposal in December.

Gillon and Port KC negotiated for months, eventually resulting in the latest deal.

In August, when the Plaza project once again began making its way through Port KC , KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said the new deal was better than what was first presented, but still didn’t fully meet the district’s requests.

“While I join with many others in looking forward to improvements on the Plaza, I also urge us to never forget that while it is important to invest in our landmarks, it should never be at the expense of investing in our schools,” Collier said in the August statement.

Now that the bond and property tax breaks are approved, Port KC expects to make the deal official in early 2027, which is also when a Gillon spokesperson said she anticipates more announcements surrounding construction.

Claire Terrebonne, acting chair of the Port KC Board of Commissioners, said renegotiating the financing package after the pushback from opponents last winter made the deal stronger.

“I know we had to pump the brakes, but I think that was a good thing and worth it,” Terrebonne said at Monday’s meeting. “I think it was necessary, and we got a better outcome as a result.”