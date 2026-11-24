In spite of below-freezing temperatures, thousands of Kansas City Current fans — decked out in teal scarves and their warmest winter wear — gathered at the riverfront Tuesday morning to celebrate the team's 2026 National Women’s Soccer League championship.

The Current won their first national title on Saturday, 2-1, over the Washington Spirit. As the first women's sports team with a dedicated stadium of their own, the Current's victory felt to fans like a long-fulfilled destiny.

"I'm not surprised to see them winning a championship, because people want to play here," said Rev. Donna Simon, a Lutheran bishop who joined the festivities. "Kansas City is a great sports town. It's been so fun to see people embrace the Current and embrace women's sports."

Zach Perez / KCUR Current forward Temwa Chawinga, center, and defender Maëva Nyadjou, right, walk in the championship parade to CPKC Stadium on Nov. 24, 2026.

People started gathering along the route hours beforehand, and Richard Harper may have been the most recognizable face in the crowd — his teal-dyed skin, bright red-tasseled beard and kilt are a mainstay of match broadcasts.

"It's been a long time coming, they put in a lot of hard work, sweat and tears, a lot of broken bones and a lot of broken dreams, but we finally got here," Harper said. "Seeing them fight tooth and nail, season after season, it's nice to finally see them bring it home."

Zach Perez / KCUR Members of the Current hype crew, Surface Tension, get the crowd excited ahead of the championship parade, Nov. 24, 2026.

The free parade began just before 11:30 a.m. at Berkley Riverfront Park, with the team waving from the top of a double-decker bus, leading a crowd down Current Way. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas hi-fived people along the route, and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly drove in the parade.

Kansas U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, meanwhile, enjoyed the festivities right next to Surface Tension, the Current's drum squad and hype crew.

The march will conclude at CPKC Stadium, where a rally and live concert featuring Grammy-winning music duo The Chainsmokers are scheduled.

Zach Perez / KCUR Current squad members celebrate during the championship parade, Nov. 24, 2026.

The timing of the parade, just days before Thanksgiving, meant many kids were already off school to join the festivities.

However, some districts were still in session — and fans complained that schools didn't cancel classes to let students participate, unlike when the Chiefs held their victory rallies.

Grace Hills / KCUR 9-year-old Nora Wagner, 7-year-old Wally and 11-year-old Lucas Wagner are cheering on Current forward Avery Clark — who happens to be their babysitter.

The day was extra special for 9-year-old Nora Wagner, 7-year-old Wally Wagner and 11-year-old Lucas Wagner — because they have a personal connection to one particular Current player.

"Our babysitter is in the parade, Avery Clark," said Lucas. "So that's what we're most excited about."

"She's very good at soccer," Wally added.

Celisa Calacal / KCUR Kansas City Current fans Zev Goldman, 7, Lizzie Goldman, 10, and Charlotte Goldman, 13, line up at the Berkeley Riverfront ahead of the victory parade on Nov. 24, 2026. "The KC Current are just such good troopers and really good soccer players," the girls said.

"I wouldn't miss this for anything," said Kansas City resident Betty Chugg, who walked over to the parade route from the River Market with her son Jeremy and grandson Lewis.

Jeremy Chugg said he walked in the downtown Oranje Fanwalk with the Dutch men's soccer team during this summer's World Cup.

"It's kind of cool to think about how they were here as a country, and we all embraced that, and now we're doing the same type of march for the Current on their win," Jeremy Chugg said.

Fans who cannot get into the stadium can join the celebration at Current Landing or Berkley Riverfront Park. Both locations will offer viewing screens, entertainment, and food and beverages for purchase.

Celisa Calacal / KCUR Current fans pose for a photo with the team bus in the background, Nov. 24, 2026.

Zach Perez / KCUR Kansas U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids joins in with the Surface Tension crew at the Kansas City Current victory parade on Nov. 24, 2026.