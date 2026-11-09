Adam Hamilton speaks to his Leawood congregation for first time after U.S. Senate win

It could have been any fall Sunday at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

Parishioners, some in Chiefs jerseys, dropped off food for the needy in oversized boxes at the door and collected commitment cards to fill out for next year’s giving.

They recognized the service of veterans and sang along with the praise band. There were announcements — third-grade Bible Sunday coming up, a women’s Italy trip sometime later.

But if a congregation with a reputation for cheerfulness seemed a bit more cheerful than normal, it probably wasn’t just because of the Chiefs.

Because this was no typical fall Sunday. It was the first worship service back since senior pastor Adam Hamilton surprised political pundits nationwide bywinning a seat representing Kansas in the U.S. Senate — the first Democrat to do so in 94 years.

'Expanding my calling'

Hamilton was in the sanctuary on Sunday to talk to his flock about the days ahead and to share his thoughts about what he wants to accomplish now that the arduous six-month campaign journey is over.

It was not directly a celebration of his win over Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall. A post-election FAQ page on the church’s website was clear about that, noting that the congregation is a “bridge-building” one, with people from all sides of the political spectrum worshipping side by side.

Hamilton took about 10 minutes toward the beginning of Sunday’s service to talk about the election. The rest of the time was business as usual, with Hamilton stepping in to explain a set of “Give, Spend and Save” banks for children to manage their allowances.

He also introduced guest preacher Matt Miofsky of The Gathering in St. Louis, who joked that he’d been told not to talk about the election and how hard that was going to be.

If Hamilton’s reception wasn’t celebratory, it was certainly warm. He and later his wife, LaVon, were greeted with an extended and enthusiastic standing ovation and cheers.

“It’s been an amazing, terrifying, exciting, exhausting journey these last six months,” Hamilton said. But he assured listeners he is not giving up his church calling.

“I’ve thought of it as expanding my calling,” he said.

Beth Lipoff / Johnson County Post Pastor and Senator-elect Adam Hamilton speaks to his congregation at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood Nov. 8, 2026.

Doesn’t want to be 'America’s pastor'

He explained that over the past year and a half, he and his wife began to feel strongly called to make a move that would change lives, strengthen other churches and “transform the world” through a Senate campaign.

“We didn’t know if we were called to win. That was up to Kansas voters. We just felt like we were called to put ourselves out there,” he said.

Over the course of those campaign trips, he said he’s listened to people and their stories, “and I felt that I loved them, too. I loved them, and I thought I wanted to be their shepherd as a U.S. Senator — to be able to care for them, be able to figure out how we could do what’s good for the people here.”

But Hamilton said there will be a line separating his role as a senator and his role as a pastor.

“I continue to want people to know Jesus. I go to the Senate not to be their chaplain or to be America’s pastor. I will do the things a senator does,” he said.

For Resurrection churchgoers, “When I get to Washington, I’m a senator. When I’m here, I’m Pastor Adam.”

But faith will still be the centerpiece of Hamilton’s actions, he said, as he described how he usually starts his days praying for guidance.

“I’m not going to stop doing that when I get to Washington, D.C. Every morning I’m going to be on my knees,” praying to be used by God, he said.

He also said he hopes his election will show, “a different kind of Christianity,” to people, “because sometimes in Washington D.C., you see Christian nationalism and other kinds of Christianity that aren’t kind or caring or compassionate, and I’ve asked the question, ‘What gospels are you people reading?’ Because they don’t sound like Matthew, Mark, Luke and John,” he said.

The election may also put Resurrection members in the spotlight, he said.

“You’re going to be under scrutiny. A lot of people are going to be looking at you. I think there’s going to be a lot of people who are going to want to come and see what’s going on here,” he said.

He also referenced the half dozen people from Westboro Baptist Church holding up “God hates…” signs at corners near the church on Sunday morning.

“They’re going to be doing that more often,” he said, asking congregants to be “loving” as they walk by.

“It’s sort of surreal that we won the election Tuesday,” he said, “and my aim is to go as a follower of Jesus Christ to the United States Senate and try to do all the good that I can as often as I can in as many places as I can with as many people as I can and help our country live up to its values and highest aspirations.”

Kylie Graham / Johnson County Post Adam Hamilton embraces his wife, LaVon Bandy, on Tuesday night, Nov. 3, 2026, at the Marriott Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas.

How Resurrection churchgoers are feeling

A long line quickly formed outside the sanctuary to greet Hamilton between services.

“We’ve been living in, it seems like a dark cloud,” said Jordan Gottlieb, as he waited to shake Hamilton’s hand. “You can’t go on hating people.”

Gottlieb said he is a former Republican who voted for Hamilton. He now feels very optimistic, he said.

Alice Baty of Overland Park also has good feelings about Hamilton’s election.

“I’m so happy for him because I think he will do a fabulous job,” she said. “He walks the talk, he reaches out giving his time and his talent, and he will do the same thing for Kansas and the country.”

“It’s not that I think Roger Marshall was a bad person, but because I think (Hamilton) will make some changes,” she continued.

David Shriver, of Olathe, was also optimistic. The campaign “shows Adam’s heart wants to make the world a better place,” he said.

The church is strong and can handle the changes that will come, he added.

What changes are coming?

Hamilton spoke of some of those changes to the church on Sunday.

After attending Senate orientation this week and taking a two-week personal vacation afterward, he said he will return to preach on Nov. 29, the first Sunday of Advent and will continue preaching leading up to Christmas, including all the candlelight Christmas Eve services.

After being sworn in on Jan. 3, he said he plans to preach twelve to eighteen times a year.

According to the church FAQ page, his employment status will shift from full-time to part-time, with a vote expected to reset his compensation to an amount that doesn’t exceed the Senate limit of $33,855 a year for outside earned income.

On Election Day, Hamilton had planned to donate blood, but his campaign team had said Election Day was not the day to do it, he quipped.

Instead, he came to the sanctuary alone. In the sanctuary, he said he prayed, “thanking God for the privilege of being your pastor. Then I prayed about the election. I never prayed to win. Never.”

Instead, Hamilton said he prayed the Wesley Covenant Prayer, which begins, “I am no longer my own but thine.”

This story was originally published by the Johnson County Post.