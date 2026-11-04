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Up To Date

What Adam Hamilton’s win means for Kansas, and other big 2026 election takeaways

By Zach Wilson,
Halle JacksonSteve KraskeElizabeth Ruiz
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:24 PM CST
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Senator-elect Adam Hamilton speaks to supporters at his election night watch party in Overland Park, Kansas following his win. Hamilton is the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas since 1932.
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
/
KCUR
Senator-elect Adam Hamilton speaks to supporters at his election night watch party in Overland Park, Kansas following his win. Hamilton is the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas since 1932.

Kansas U.S. Senator-elect Adam Hamilton says that after his victory, he feels a "deep sense of responsibility to make sure that we actually change things for the better." He spoke with KCUR's Up To Date, along with election experts and several congressional winners from Missouri, about what led to the Democratic wave in Tuesday's election.

Election analysts say that Republicans’ connection to President Donald Trump and a disconnect with voters contributed to Democrats claiming major victories on Tuesday night in Missouri and Kansas.

The Kansas race between Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and Democrat Adam Hamilton turned into one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

Hamilton, a Johnson County pastor of the country’s largest United Methodist church, ended a nearly century-long losing streak for Democrats in Kansas U.S. Senate races.

Speaking with KCUR’s Up To Date on Wednesday, Hamilton said the moment he realized he won was “exciting and surreal.”

“But what I really felt was just a deep sense of responsibility to make sure that we actually change things for the better, that we address the really critical issues,” Hamilton told KCUR’s Up To Date. “And I felt like it was a strong rebuke to what's going on in Washington, D.C. and I want to be part of changing that.”

Masterson and Holscher celebrate their wins on primary election night.
Photos by Roger Nomer of the Kansas News Service and Kylie Graham of the Johnson County Post
Masterson and Holscher's race for Kansas governor remains too close to call.

At the state level in Kansas, Democrats are leading in the attorney general and governor race, which have yet to be called by the Associated Press as of Tuesday afternoon. Democrats also broke the supermajority in the Kansas House of Representatives, gaining at least 20 seats.

“The Democrats have an opportunity to address the concerns of the people, and I think that's what the voters said, is, ‘We're being ignored,’” said Bob Beatty, a political science professor at Washburn University. “That disconnect was visible, and I think that that spread nationally, and it hit Kansas as well.”

Beatty said the race between gubernatorial candidates Ty Masterson, the Republican, and Cindy Holscher, the Democrat, is one of the biggest potential upsets in Kansas history.

Holscher has already claimed victory, and in a Facebook post Masterson acknowledged the votes aren’t trending in his favor. The two are separated by fewer than 6,000 votes. Masterson said Kansas law will demand a recount given the narrow margin.

“We did not see Masterson losing,” Beatty said. “This changes everything in the state, this, along with not having the supermajority.”

In Missouri, multiple Republican-backed amendments and ballot issues failed to pass, including Amendment 3 — an attempt to once again ban nearly all abortions in the state.

A "yes on 3" sign on the ground at the Central Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 3, 2026.
Adelyn Mui
/
KCUR
A "yes on 3" sign on the ground at the Central Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 3, 2026.

At the same time, Missouri voters passed Amendment 6, making it more difficult for lawmakers to change citizen-led ballot initiatives — a response to Republican actions on paid sick leave and abortion.

Democrats were also able to break the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate. In that “blue wave,” Democrat Keri Ingle defeated Missouri’s Republican House Speaker, Jon Patterson, for a state Senate seat in Jackson County.

Abigail Vegter, an assistant professor of political science at William Jewell College, said the election results are a signal that Missourians are frustrated with their state legislature.

“We have a state legislature that's been really used to sort of unchecked power,” Vegter said. “And I think with the breaking up of these super majorities, they're going to start to have to adjust their lawmaking practices.”

After a series of legal battles, the Missouri Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court both ruled that the redrawn congressional map referendum, Proposition A, should appear on the general election ballot.

Voters issued another defeat for Republicans by rejecting that issue, throwing out the 2025 Congressional map that aimed to create seven safe Republican districts to one safe Democrat district.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver gives a speech.
Celisa Calacal
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II celebrated his re-election win for Missouri's 5th Congressional District on Tuesday night. Missouri Republicans attempted to redraw the district last year to make it more difficult for a Democrat to win.

At the same time, instead of the expected 6-2 Republican makeup in Missouri’s congressional delegation, Democrats picked up a third seat when Democrat Fred Wellman defeated Republican incumbent Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd District.

Vegter said it’s too early to tell if the large swing in Democrats’ favor signals any lasting shift for the Show-Me state.

“I think what we need to remember is that citizens were really the winners last night,” Vegter said. “They were the ones who were continually willing to take back their power when they felt like it was being taken from them.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastElectionsDemocratsRepublicansMissouriKansasU.S. SenateU.S. House of RepresentativesMissouri SenateKansas SenateMissouri House of RepresentativesKansas HouseabortionAdam HamiltonKansas elections 2026Missouri elections 2026
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
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Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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