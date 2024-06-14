RadioActive test for Will
Ari Shapiro is a host of NPR's All Things Considered, the most listened-to news radio show in the country.
Join the party: become a RadioActive supporter!
2024 Event Details
RadioActive is the annual benefit for KCUR 89.3. It’s an exciting way for KCUR fans to come together in support of their favorite public radio service. Please join us as we stand in support of a free and independent press.
- Friday, June 14, 2024
- 6:00-11:00 p.m.
- Loews Kansas City Hotel
Event Co-Chairs:
Shelly Freeman and Kim Jones
Doug Anning and Kirk Isenhour
Dress: Festive cocktail
What to expect: cocktail reception with open bar, multi-course plated dinner, live music and dancing, opportunities to mingle with Ari Shapiro and your favorite KCUR personalities, and satisfaction from knowing you are supporting nonprofit, local journalism that benefits our community!