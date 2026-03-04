Rafael Nam
Rafael Nam is NPR's senior business editor.
Nam is an experienced financial correspondent and editor with over two decades of experience. He has been with NPR since 2020.
He spent the bulk of his career for Reuters in Asia, starting as a stock market correspondent in Seoul, South Korea, and then moving on to Hong Kong to cover investment banking, where he often broke news on major deals. He also helped launch an online financial video unit, serving as an anchor and analyst.
Nam then led the markets and central bank teams in India. His teams reported on big stories, including a collapse of the Indian Rupee currency and the surprise government move to get rid of high-denomination currencies.
In India, he spent months investigating an insider trading scheme in Indian stock markets, His story led to regulatory investigation of traders that shook the financial sector. [Copyright 2025 NPR]
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Will Iran compete? Will violence in Mexico flare up? And what about funding for host cities in the U.S.? With only 100 days left before it beings, the 2026 World Cup in North America is facing a lot of uncertainty.
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The FIFA President addressed outrage over ticket prices for the World Cup, which will include six games in Kansas City, by pointing to record demand and reiterating that most of the proceeds will help support soccer around the world.
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FIFA said it would sell $60 tickets to the World Cup, including for the final. However, only for supporters of qualified teams can get them. And the actual number of available tickets is limited.
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FIFA held a draw to determine who all 48 participating countries in the FIFA World Cup 2026 will face in the group phase of the tournament, which the U.S., Canada and Mexico are co-hosting.