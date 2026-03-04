Rafael Nam is NPR's senior business editor.

Nam is an experienced financial correspondent and editor with over two decades of experience. He has been with NPR since 2020.

He spent the bulk of his career for Reuters in Asia, starting as a stock market correspondent in Seoul, South Korea, and then moving on to Hong Kong to cover investment banking, where he often broke news on major deals. He also helped launch an online financial video unit, serving as an anchor and analyst.

Nam then led the markets and central bank teams in India. His teams reported on big stories, including a collapse of the Indian Rupee currency and the surprise government move to get rid of high-denomination currencies.

In India, he spent months investigating an insider trading scheme in Indian stock markets, His story led to regulatory investigation of traders that shook the financial sector. [Copyright 2025 NPR]