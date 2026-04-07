Before moving back to her hometown of St. Louis in 2026, Rebecca Thiele was the statewide energy/environment reporter for a collaboration of public media stations in Indiana. She also covered the environment in Kalamazoo, Michigan for the public radio station WMUK, where she produced its local arts and culture show for six years.

Her stories have been featured on national news programs like NPR's “Morning Edition”, “Marketplace” and “Science Friday”. When she’s not working, you might find her hiking local trails with her family or looking for a good cup of coffee.