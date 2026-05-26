Tuition at all University of Missouri campuses will increase this fall

Tuition for undergraduates on all University of Missouri campuses will go up 4% this fall.

The Board of Curators unanimously approved the increase Thursday. Graduate student tuition will go up 3%.

Undergrads attending the University of Missouri-St. Louis will pay $315 more per semester. At the system's flagship campus in Columbia, they'll pay about $286 more, as will undergrads at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. Undergraduate tuition at the University of Missouri-Kansas City will go up by about $247 per semester.

"The Board of Curators' decision reflects our continued commitment to keep the University of Missouri as one of the nation's great educational assets — competitive in both cost and quality with peer institutions regionally and nationally," said board Chair Todd Graves in a statement. "By approving these new tuition rates, we have positioned the UM System for long-term success as we achieve our important mission of providing a high-quality, affordable education that benefits all Missourians."

University of Missouri Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp said that tuition across the system's campuses hasn't kept up with inflation and that the increase is in line with other Missouri colleges and universities.

He said states like Kansas, Kentucky and Nebraska provide more funding to their universities than Missouri does.

Rapp said the UM system tends to give out more financial aid to first-time students than universities in other states do. Mizzou students, in particular, receive about $9,000 in financial aid per year, more than students in any of the flagship campuses in surrounding states.

University of Missouri President Mun Choi touted that Mizzou has a 95% job placement rate and the highest graduation rate in the state at 77%.

"Our graduates have the skills and confidence to lead our state, nation and world," he said.

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