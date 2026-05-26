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Tuition at all University of Missouri campuses will increase this fall

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rebecca Thiele
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
University of Missouri-St. Louis students make their way to and from classes on the first day of the fall semester in 2024. Undergrads attending University of Missouri-St. Louis will pay $315 more per semester starting this fall.
Derik Holtmann
/
UMSL
University of Missouri-St. Louis students make their way to and from classes on the first day of the fall semester in 2024. Undergrads attending University of Missouri-St. Louis will pay $315 more per semester starting this fall.

The Board of Curators unanimously approved a 4% tuition increase for undergraduates on all University of Missouri campuses on Thursday. At the University of Missouri-Kansas City, tuition will go up by about $247 per semester.

Tuition for undergraduates on all University of Missouri campuses will go up 4% this fall.

The Board of Curators unanimously approved the increase Thursday. Graduate student tuition will go up 3%.

Undergrads attending the University of Missouri-St. Louis will pay $315 more per semester. At the system's flagship campus in Columbia, they'll pay about $286 more, as will undergrads at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. Undergraduate tuition at the University of Missouri-Kansas City will go up by about $247 per semester.

"The Board of Curators' decision reflects our continued commitment to keep the University of Missouri as one of the nation's great educational assets — competitive in both cost and quality with peer institutions regionally and nationally," said board Chair Todd Graves in a statement. "By approving these new tuition rates, we have positioned the UM System for long-term success as we achieve our important mission of providing a high-quality, affordable education that benefits all Missourians."

University of Missouri Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp said that tuition across the system's campuses hasn't kept up with inflation and that the increase is in line with other Missouri colleges and universities.

He said states like Kansas, Kentucky and Nebraska provide more funding to their universities than Missouri does.

Rapp said the UM system tends to give out more financial aid to first-time students than universities in other states do. Mizzou students, in particular, receive about $9,000 in financial aid per year, more than students in any of the flagship campuses in surrounding states.

University of Missouri President Mun Choi touted that Mizzou has a 95% job placement rate and the highest graduation rate in the state at 77%.

"Our graduates have the skills and confidence to lead our state, nation and world," he said.

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio

Editor's Note: May 22, 2026 at 9:10 AM CDT
KCUR 89.3 is licensed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators and is an editorially independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Tags
Education University of MissouriUniversity of Missouri SystemMissourituitionhigher education
Rebecca Thiele
Before moving back to her hometown of St. Louis in 2026, Rebecca Thiele was the statewide energy/environment reporter for a collaboration of public media stations in Indiana. She also covered the environment in Kalamazoo, Michigan for the public radio station WMUK, where she produced its local arts and culture show for six years.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele
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