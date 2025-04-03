Contact: kmoore@themarshallproject.org

Job Title: Staff Writer

Topic Expertise: Policing, prison conditions and the death penalty in St. Louis and across Missouri.

Location: St. Louis

Geographic Expertise: Missouri

Education: University of Kansas and University of San Diego

Language: English

Honors & Awards: Kansas Press Association - first place for investigative and environmental stories (2024); Scripps Howard Distinguished Service to the First Amendment (2024), Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers - Woodward & Bernstein Award (2020), Kansas City Press Club - first place for investigative reporting and breaking news (2019), Kansas Press Association - first place for digital project and feature package (2019), Kansas City Press Club - first place for police beat and general news reporting (2018)

About Katie

Katie Moore is a staff writer with The Marshall Project based in St. Louis and has nearly a decade of reporting experience.

Before joining The Marshall Project, she was the justice reporter at The Kansas City Star. She was part of a team that reported on racism within the Kansas City Police Department that led to a federal investigation and worked on projects about Missouri’s public defender system and deadly police chases.

Moore has also reported for The Topeka Capital-Journal and was a fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in Peace and Justice Studies from the University of San Diego.