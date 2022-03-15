Rudi Keller
Rudi Keller covers the state budget, energy and the legislature for the Missouri Independent. He’s spent 22 of his 30 years in journalism covering Missouri government and politics, most recently as the news editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune. Keller has won awards for spot news and investigative reporting.
With members of the Senate conservative caucus, the source of repeated filibusters this year, threatening yet again to shut down debate over congressional redistricting, the prospects for many bills remains uncertain.
Two initiatives proposing amendments to the Missouri Constitution were submitted Sunday. If each has sufficient signatures, they will likely be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The former Missouri governor, who is now running for U.S. Senate, claims that Sheena Greitens conspired with his political enemies to write the affidavit that contained explosive allegations of child and spousal abuse.
Kansas City Police said they did not give permission for U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens to post a video of his ride-along, which he later deleted. The department also clarified that it “is an apolitical organization and we do not promote or support political candidates.”
Appropriations Vice Chairman Lincoln Hough says he’s upset that Attorney General Eric Schmitt "continues to sue most of the citizens of this state." Since November, Schmitt has sued at least 45 school districts — as well as Kansas City and Jackson County — over their local health orders.
In an affidavit last month, Sheena Greitens stated that then-governor Eric Greitens repeatedly threatened to commit suicide unless she showed “specific public political support” for him, and was physically violent against their children.
Gov. Mike Parson said on Wednesday that the coronavirus is here to stay, but the public health crisis in Missouri is over. The change means Missouri will stop providing daily reporting of COVID-19 infections, vaccinations and positivity rates, and end universal contact tracing.
Busch Valentine brings wealth and her record of work as nurse to the race for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat vacated by Roy Blunt. The campaign will be her first run for public office, although she is well-known in Democratic political circles.
A bill heard Tuesday in a Senate committee would require Medicaid expansion clients to work or be in job training. “It would be a massive problem,” one health clinic founder testified. “We have some who still can’t read and write who came to the clinic."
A panel of Missouri judges tasked with redrawing 34 state Senate districts released a tentative plan Monday.