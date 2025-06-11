© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ryan Luetkemeyer

Reporter

Ryan Luetkemeyer is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a member of the journalism class that produced the series Nebraska Behind Bars.

Ryan is a native of Webster Groves, Missouri.

For questions about this story, contact Prof. Chris Graves at this email.