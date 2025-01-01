Job Title: Metro Reporter

Contact: sam@kcur.org

Topic Expertise: Organized crime, police misconduct, politics, heat stroke

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Geographic Expertise: Kansas and Missouri

Language: English

Honors & Awards: National News and Information Emmy for investigative reporting. Four National Headliner Awards. Four Edward R. Murrow awards. Numerous local Emmys from Philadelphia, Kansas City and Minneapolis.

Memberships: National Association of Black Journalists; Journalism and Women Symposium

About Sam

As KCUR’s metro reporter, Sam holds public officials accountable. He track downs malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city.

A Kansas native, Sam spent 17 years in Philadelphia covering the mob, political corruption, politics and police.

He ran the special projects and investigative unit at WCCO, the CBS owned station in Minneapolis. He also served as the assistant news director and investigative executive produce at KCTV, the CBS station in Kansas City. He worked as assistant news director responsible for investigations at KSTP, the ABC station in Minneapolis.