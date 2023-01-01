Samantha Liss, Midwest Correspondent, is an award-winning journalist who has covered the business of health care for the past decade. Her reporting at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch prompted dialysis provider DaVita to stop steering Medicaid patients into higher-paying private plans. Her work also helped spur a 2018 Missouri bill intended to protect patients from surprise medical bills. She is a proud native of the Midwest and based in St. Louis. She is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism.