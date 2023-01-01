Sarah Jane Tribble covers the state of health care in rural America. Previously, she produced award-winning coverage on prescription drug prices and the rare-disease drug industry. Before her work at KHN, Tribble covered health care for Cleveland’s NPR and PBS affiliate and spent more than a decade as a staff writer for newspapers across the country. Her work appears in The Washington Post and USA Today, and she is a regular contributor to NPR’s “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”