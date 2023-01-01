© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Headshot of Sarah Jane Tribble

Sarah Jane Tribble

Senior correspondent, Kaiser Health News

Sarah Jane Tribble covers the state of health care in rural America. Previously, she produced award-winning coverage on prescription drug prices and the rare-disease drug industry. Before her work at KHN, Tribble covered health care for Cleveland’s NPR and PBS affiliate and spent more than a decade as a staff writer for newspapers across the country. Her work appears in The Washington Post and USA Today, and she is a regular contributor to NPR’s “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”