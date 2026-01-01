Sofi Zeman writes about Wyandotte County for The Beacon, focusing on the policies, local decisions and people shaping life in this endlessly fascinating part of the Kansas City Metro. Before joining The Beacon, Zeman covered Wyandotte County as part of the Kansas City Star’s local government accountability team. She covered the aftermath of the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, for the Uvalde-Leader News before moving to Kansas City. Zeman is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, housed at the University of Missouri at Columbia.