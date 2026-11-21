Plans for the Barbie Dream and Hot Wheels-themed amusement park coming to western Wyandotte County seem to be moving forward — years after developers first proposed it and months after needing to make adjustments for an incoming Kansas City Chiefs stadium.

During a Tuesday evening public meeting, the Bonner Springs planning commission passed a recommendation to approve an initial, 180 acre plat — a plan detailing how the land would split up into various elements — to the Bonner Springs City Council.

Council members are scheduled to consider the application, submitted by developer Epic Resort Destinations, during their Dec. 21 board meeting.

If approved, the council would sign off on an entertainment district broken off into three separate plots. One area would include roughly 28 acres for hotel and event space. Another would be 134 acres where the entertainment park, retail and restaurants would sit on. And the final four acres would be saved for future development, according to the city.

Plans for Destination KCK, a lakeside entertainment development including a Mattel theme park, a year-round Christmas-themed village, hotels and more have been in the works since 2024. The park, which will sit just across State Avenue from the Kansas City Chiefs’ incoming, $3 billion stadium near the Legends outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas, was initially scheduled for 2026 completion.

That plan was amended for substantial completion in 2030.

City of Bonner Springs board documents The 180-acre project area runs along the northern tip of Bonner Springs, near the Legends outlet mall and several other major retail and entertainment venues in western Kansas City, Kansas.

Like other projects surrounding it in western KCK, officials will use sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds to fund construction of the $539 million development. STAR bonds are a Kansas financing tool that local and state governments use to bring in major tourism attractions. They direct a mix of new local and state sales tax dollars, generated within a specific area surrounding an incoming development, to pay off the bond debt used to build that attraction.

Officials have granted the Destination KCK project roughly $221 million in tax incentives, including $175 million in STAR bonds, $15 million in tax-increment financing (project pulls future increases on property taxes within a specific area) and $31 million from a community improvement district.

Epic Resort Destinations will pay 75% of the property taxes on the site that it would typically have to, a 25% abatement.

No residents participated in a public hearing related to the development on Tuesday evening. The planning commission did not ask an attorney representing Destination KCK additional questions related to the preliminary plat.

Alongside the Destination KCK project, Glen Bilbo, CEO of Epic Resort Destinations, was in charge of developing another Mattel theme park in Glendale, Arizona. That project, which initially had plans to open in 2023, is still in the works but under a different developer following Bilbo’s exit from that agreement, according to the Kansas City and Phoenix Business Journals.

VAI Resort took over the Glendale development, which was among a handful of projects in cities across the country that Bilbo exited before they reached completion, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

In a Wednesday afternoon call with The Beacon, Bilbo declined to speak on the record regarding the Arizona project but confirmed that he remained involved in the one in KCK.

This story was originally published in The Beacon, a fellow member of the Kansas City Media Collective.