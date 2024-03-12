How to watch Kansas City Current and Sporting KC games in 2024

Sporting Kansas City has started its 2024 season with three straight draws – 1-1 against Houston and Philadelphia, and 0-0 against Los Angeles. All three games ran on Apple TV+, which will host the entire MLS season.

They’ll have a chance at redemption, and their first league win, March 16 against the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. This Saturday’s game will be free to watch, but the rest require an MLS Season Pass that costs $14.99 per month ($99 per season) without Apple TV+, or $12.99 per month ($79 for the season) for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Including the March 2 game against Philadelphia, Sporting hosts 16 games total at its home stadium, Children’s Mercy Park, and one more at Arrowhead Stadium – the much-hyped Inter Miami matchup that will bring Argentinian legend Lionel Messi to town.

Tickets to all the remaining home games are available on Sporting KC’s website.

A new home for the Kansas City Current

The Kansas City Current will host 13 home games this season at the first purpose-built stadium for a professional women’s sports team, CPKC Stadium, next to Berkley Riverfront Park.

Tickets aren’t yet for sale to the general public, but season ticket holders can snap up additional seats. People who spend $50 to join the KC Current Club can also purchase single-match tickets. All in-person ticket information is on the team’s website.

The National Women’s Soccer League negotiated last year a new, $60 million TV rights deal that streams some games for free and spreads others across an array of networks. It opens the potential for exposing the league to a broader audience, but also makes it a little confusing to find where any given game will stream.

Saturday’s home opener against the Portland Thorns at noon will run on two networks in English, ABC and ESPN+, and one in Spanish, ESPN Deportes. The rest are split between Paramount+, ESPN, CBS Sports, Amazon Prime, ION and the free NWSL+ network.

San Diego Wave, March 23, 9 p.m.: ION

Angel City, March 30, 1:30 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN+

NY/NJ Gotham, April 14, 5 p.m.: NWSL+

Bay FC, April 20, 6:30 p.m.: ION

Angel City, April 26, 9 p.m.: Amazon Prime

Houston Dash, May 5, noon: CBS, Paramount+

Seattle Reign, May 8, 9 p.m.: NWSL+

North Carolina Courage, May 12, 5 p.m.: NWSL+

Racing Louisville, May 18, 8:30 p.m.: ION

Utah Royals, May 25, 9 p.m.: ION

Seattle Reign, June 9, 5 p.m.: NWSL+

Chicago Red Stars, June 14, 7 p.m.: Prime Video

Portland Thorns, June 23, 3 p.m.: NWSL+

Houston Dash, June 28, 7 p.m.: Prime Video

Orlando Pride, July 6, 6:30 p.m.: ION

Washington Spirit, Aug. 25, 11 a.m.: CBSSN

North Carolina Courage, Sept. 1, 1 p.m.: CBS, Paramount+

Utah Royals, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m.: ION

Orlando Pride, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.: NWSL+

Washington Spirit, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.: Prime Video

NY/NJ Gotham, Sept. 28, noon: CBS, Paramount+

Racing Louisville, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.: NWSL+

Bay FC, Oct. 12, 9 p.m.: ION

San Diego Wave, Oct 19, noon: CBS, Paramount+

Chicago Red Stars, Nov. 3, 2 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

The CBS games will air on Kansas City’s local CBS station, KCTV5.

Sporting KC / Facebook Members of Sporting KC huddle together at their match against Los Angeles on Saturday. March 9.

Olympic appearances

League games will not be the only chance to catch Kansas City’s players this year. Both Sporting and the Current have international players who may make Olympic appearances in the summer, depending on which national teams qualify and how they whittle down their rosters. The Olympics runs July 26 to Aug. 11, and will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.