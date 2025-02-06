How to watch Super Bowl 59: Kansas City's best places to cheer on the Chiefs

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for their third year in a row, competing against the Philadelphia Eagles for a chance to make history as the first NFL team to achieve a “three-peat.”

Whether you’re a diehard devotee or a casual viewer of Kansas City’s winningest team, you won’t want to miss a moment of Super Bowl 59.

This much-hyped rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles will likely break records in television viewership, as last year’s game did.

Hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show, with special guest SZA. The NFL’s star-studded slate of performers also features Jon Batiste singing the national anthem, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle performing “America the Beautiful” and Ledisi singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing."

If you’re planning your at-home game day menu, you’ll find plenty of Chiefs-inspired pastries and treats to add to your list.

If you’re planning to watch the game with some fellow fans, Kansas City will be hopping with lots of Super Bowl parties to choose from. Check out these game day celebrations happening in the area, or pick any of the best KC sports bars to watch the big game.

When is the Super Bowl?

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Fans crowded into local bars as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Super Bowl LIX will be televised in Kansas City on FOX, channel 4, at 5:30 p.m. CST on Feb. 9. Streaming is available on Tubi , FOX network’s free streaming service.

Viewers will need to sign up for a Tubi account, but the service will show the same game that cable viewers will see, from pre-game to post-game, with all the same commercials.

With subscriptions, you can also watch via fuboTV , YouTube TV , Hulu+ Live TV and Sling TV.

Downtown and Crossroads watch parties

KCUR 89.3 Find Super Bowl watch parties in every region of the Kansas City metro.

Kansas City Power & Light is known for hosting the city’s biggest Super Bowl parties. This year, Power & Light is hosting its first-ever Verizon FanFest on Super Bowl Sunday. Tickets are $30 each and a limited number of VIP tables are available for reservations. Doors open at 11 a.m. Guests must be 18 years and over.

Casual Animal is hosting a Super Bowl watch party at its location in the Crossroads. Seats are available on a first come, first served basis, and fans can show up as early as 12 p.m. to snag a seat. The best part about watching the game at Casual Animal? Its massive 17-foot screen gives you a good view no matter where you’re sitting.

Just south of downtown in Longfellow, Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina is hosting a Super Bowl watch party starting at 3 p.m. Featuring drink specials and a Mexican buffet, you’ll want to call or send an email to reserve your spot in advance.



Midtown and Westport watch parties

KCUR 89.3 Fans root for the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Kelly’s Westport Inn, a classic Westport hangout, will be showing the game, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The deck and five tables in the back are reserved, but everything else is up for grabs with no cover charge all day.

Westport tends to be one of the most packed places for Super Bowl festivities — and for flooding into the streets after they win. Other nearby hangouts like Laney’s Get Down and Tin Roof are hosting their own Super Bowl parties, but it’ll get crowded quick — so get your tickets soon.

Looking for a welcoming and inclusive environment to watch the Super Bowl? Head to Woody’s KC, an LGBTQ+ bar in Midtown known for being an “inclusive space” with “great drinks and unique events.” Woody’s Big Gay Superbowl Party costs $55 per guest and features food, an open bar and the big game.

Gaels Public House & Sports at 54th and Troost Avenue is another inclusive space to enjoy the Super Bowl. Gaels’ Super Bowl LIX Ultimate Watch Party starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday and tickets are limited. Your $100 table reservation for six guests gets you two pizzas, 12 wings and a pitcher of beer.



Overland Park and other Super Bowl parties

KCUR 89.3 Fans during the 2024 Super Bowl game after the Chiefs' win.

Charlie Hooper’s Bar & Grille in Brookside is hosting a Super Bowl watch party with food and drink specials all night. This Brookside neighborhood favorite made our list of Kansas City’s best sports bars , and they’ll be open on game day until 3 a.m. to celebrate Kansas City’s potential “three-peat” victory.

Brew Lab in downtown Overland Park is celebrating game day with a Super Bowl watch party featuring all-day food and drink specials. Book your table in advance, or, if you’re watching from home, stock up on drinks with 50% off all beer to-go.

Chicken N Pickle in Overland Park is hosting a R&B Kickback Super Bowl watch party , complete with R&B music (as the name suggests), two-stepping and plenty of big screens to watch the big game. Tickets start at $15 for general entry or $40 for a guaranteed seat in the VIP section.

Vine Street Brewing Co. is hosting a Super Bowl Sunday watch party where guests can enjoy food and beer, prizes, quarterly bets and a DJ set starting at 4:30 p.m. to count down the final hour before kick-off.

Legacy Grill in Lee’s Summit is hosting a Super Bowl watch party with a limited number of reservations. Reservations cost $10 a seat, with this deposit going toward your bill at the end of the night. If you’re hosting your own Super Bowl party, check out Legacy Grill’s take-out party pack — for $60, you’ll get wings, pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans and all the fixings you’ll need.

If you happen to be stranded in Philadelphia, our friends at WHYY put together a list of Super Bowl watch parties there.