These Kansas City Current players will suit up for their national team at CPKC Stadium

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:59 PM CDT
United States players acknowledge fans as they celebrate the team's win against Brazil in a women's international friendly soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
Three Kansas City Current players could see minutes at CPKC Stadium during the Oct. 29 U.S. Women's National Team game against Portugal. They are Michelle Cooper (number 15, second from left), Claire Hutton (number 16, center) and Ally Sentnor (not pictured).

The U.S. Women’s National Team coach named forwards Michelle Cooper and Ally Sentnor and midfielder Claire Hutton to her roster for three October games, including the Oct. 29 match against New Zealand to be held in Kansas City.

Three Kansas City Current players will represent the U.S. at October matches, culminating in CPKC Stadium’s first U.S. Women’s National Team game at the end of the month.

Michelle Cooper, a forward, and Claire Hutton, a midfielder, both got their first call for the senior national team in February, for the SheBelieves Cup. Ally Sentnor, a forward, was first brought on in November 2024.

Cooper, 22, joined the Kansas City Current for the 2023 season as a first-round draft pick from Duke. She played consistently for the USWNT’s youth teams, beginning with the under-16 age group. She’s a consistent scorer for the Current, and yells of “COOOOOOOP” ring out any time CPKC’s announcer says her name on matchday.

Hutton, 19, also joined the Current in 2023. The team affectionately calls her Junior, a holdover from when French international Claire Lavogez played for Kansas City. It’s also a reference to her age — Hutton finished high school a year early to go pro at age 17.

During her first national team start, she passed a ball to Sentnor in the second half that she passed on to Cooper for Coop’s first international goal.

Sentnor, 21, is Kansas City’s most recent player — the Current traded for her in August. She was known for high-powered goals at the Utah Royals, where she played previously.

United States players swarm Ally Sentnor, second from left, as they celebrate the goal by Sentnor against Colombia during the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Houston.
Michael Wyke
/
AP
United States players swarm Ally Sentnor, second from left, as they celebrate the goal by Sentnor against Colombia during the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo

Coach Emma Hayes named a 26-player pool for the three matches, so Cooper, Sentnor and Hutton aren’t guaranteed to play. But Hayes tends to rotate starters and substitutes, so most players get time on the pitch.

Hayes said two other Current players, defenders Izzy Rodriguez and Kayla Sharples, were strong contenders for this roster, as well.

Chester, Pennsylvania, will host the first of the three games on Oct. 23. Then, the team heads to East Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 26. Both matches are against Portugal.

The game at CPKC Stadium, against New Zealand, will round out this international window. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Limited tickets are still available.

This story will be updated.
