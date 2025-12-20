Kansas City Current sets new name and spring opening for riverfront town square

Kansas City’s new $1 billion waterfront district is expected to open core elements of the mixed use development near the KC Current’s stadium — including hotly anticipated restaurants and the first phase of residences — before the World Cup arrives in June 2026, officials announced Friday.

Developers of the district also revealed its new name: Current Landing — a recognition of the sprawling project’s shared ownership with Angie and Chris Long, co-owners of the Kansas City Current.

Anchored by CPKC Stadium and the Missouri River, Current Landing is set to feature “a dynamic blend of elevated waterfront residential living, best-in-class dining, one-of-a-kind sports and community entertainment, and irreplaceable riverfront gathering spaces designed to transform the fan and community experience year-round.”

Courtesy / Kansas City Current The town square area of the Current Landing district is shown in a rendering.

Less than one year after breaking ground, the Longs, along with Palmer Square Real Estate Management and Marquee Development, teased Friday that the district will soon unveil more than 10 new restaurants and bars, and chef and bar partners slated for Current Landing.

“Current Landing will quickly become Kansas City’s new culinary hub, blending new concepts from both nationally recognized and locally acclaimed chef partners,” the KC Current said in a press release, noting openings are planned for spring 2026. “The concepts will bring unprecedented culinary innovation to Kansas City’s burgeoning food scene — and will do so in an authentically Kansas City way.”

Additionally, the KC Current announced that pre-leasing for Current Landing’s first residences, River’s Edge and Confluence, will begin in January. The first residences — River’s Edge and Confluence — will be available for move-in by early spring 2026, and all residences are expected to be available prior to the World Cup.

“Current Landing realizes our vision for a true neighborhood on the riverfront — one that blends special residences and incredible restaurants with the most compelling sports and entertainment in our region,” the Longs said in the release. “Kansas City was founded on its riverfront. Through Current Landing, we are proud to welcome a new era of vibrant riverfront experiences for generations of Kansas Citians to come.”

Courtesy / Kansas City Current A drone image of phase 1 construction at the Current Landing site.

Construction also has begun on a more-than-2-acre town square immediately adjacent to CPKC Stadium that also is expected to open this spring.

The Current plans to program the space as a new venue, introducing a revamped match-day experience as well as new events and community activations. Officials expect the town square to be highly active during the 2026 World Cup with watch parties and events, as well as year-round curated events.

“Representing the most exciting development along Kansas City’s riverfront in over a century, Current Landing offers some of the best live, work, and play amenities in the Midwest and is at the center of the future of Kansas City and the center of mixed-use entertainment district development in the United States,” said Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Missouri.

“Kansas City is proud to be the home of Current Landing and cannot wait to welcome thousands of residents, neighbors, and visitors to Kansas City’s most dynamic new neighborhood.”

Courtesy

/ Kansas City Current A rendering shows the Current Landing town square during a future World Cup watch party.

Courtesy / Kansas City Current A rendering envisions the Current Landing mixed-use district on Kansas City’s riverfront, looking southwest.

This story was originally published by Startland News , a fellow member of the Kansas City Media Collective.