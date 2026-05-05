Bosnia and Herzegovina will play soccer match in St. Louis ahead of World Cup

The World Cup may not be coming to St. Louis, but two of the qualified teams will play here just days before the tournament begins.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina national soccer team will play Panama in a friendly at Energizer Park on Saturday, June 6. Tickets will go on sale to the public Monday at 2 p.m. Presale tickets will be available for St. Louis City SC season ticket holders beginning at noon.

St. Louis is home to more than 60,000 Bosnians , making it one of the largest communities outside of the country of Bosnia. A significant number live in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

"We're thrilled to host two World Cup-qualified teams in St. Louis as part of our 'Summer of Soccer,' just a few days before they compete on the world's biggest stage, the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said Diego Gigliani, President & GM, St. Louis CITY SC. "It's especially meaningful to welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina, given St. Louis is home to the largest community of Bosnians of any city in North, Central and South America."

Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for the World Cup in dramatic fashion, beating Italy on penalty kicks earlier this spring. Their first World Cup match is against Canada on June 12 in Toronto. They will face Switzerland and Qatar in their other matches in the group stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina last played in St. Louis against Ivory Coast in 2014 at the Dome at America's Center and previously faced Argentina in a friendly at Busch Stadium in 2013.

In addition to the match against Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina will also train in St. Louis at both Energizer Park and City SC's training facility. The camp will run six days around the match against Panama.



Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio