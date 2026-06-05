World Cup warmup game sparks excitement for St. Louis Bosnians

Pročitajte ovu priču na bosanskom jeziku.

For many Bosnian children, their first gift is a soccer ball.

"Because they're introduced to the game at such a young age, they often develop a deep love for the game, and as they grow older, that love frequently evolves into a lifelong passion for the sport," said Elvir Kafedžić, St. Louis City 2 assistant coach and founder of St. Louis Dragons youth club.

That passion will be on full display Saturday when Bosnia and Herzegovina faces Panama at Energizer Park in its final friendly before the 2026 World Cup. It's a match that kids and adults in St. Louis' Bosnian community have waited more than 10 years to see. The last time Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified was for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The tuneup against Panama has been jokingly referred to as a home game. With nearly 60,000 Bosnians in the St. Louis region — the largest population outside Bosnia and Herzegovina — Kafedžić expects a sendoff worthy of one.

"Everybody was hoping we would be able to repeat that history, now that Bosnia had qualified again," he said. "Luckily for all of us, that's actually becoming a reality."

Charlotte Keene / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Bosnia and Herzegovina national soccer team fans of all ages don team jerseys and the country's colors for a St. Louis City SC-sponsored pep rally at Das Bevo in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood on May 11.

Restaurants and coffee shops overflowed with fans for the March 31 qualifier in Bevo Mill, St. Louis' Bosnian hub. Car windows waved Bosnian flags, and strangers celebrated goals like family.

"The energy was something really, really special," Kafedžić said.

When Bosnia secured its World Cup spot with a victory over Italy, celebrations erupted across the city . Many in the community took time off work, took their kids out of school and gathered at local Bosnian establishments to support the team.

The excitement turned to hope, as Kafedžić pushed for the team to make a stop in St. Louis before heading to the World Cup.

"The club is always supportive of the community [in St. Louis] and wants to be involved in the community. When this opportunity came about, everybody was really, really warm about it, and wanted to do everything possible to bring the Bosnian national team here," he said.

The city had done it before: Bosnia and Herzegovina played at the Dome at America's Center when it qualified for its first World Cup in 2014, and even had a prior appearance in 2013 at Busch Stadium.

Soccer has long had a hold on St. Louis. In its early years, immigrant communities brought their love of the game to the city's industrial neighborhoods. Five of the 11 players on the team that defeated England in the 1950 World Cup were from St. Louis. Now, St. Louisan Tim Ream captains the United States men's national soccer team.

Charlotte Keene / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Elvir Kafedžić, coach of the St. Louis Dragons youth soccer club, speaks during a St. Louis City SC-sponsored pep rally for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national soccer team at Das Bevo in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood on May 11.

Kafedžić believes the Bosnian community has only deepened the value and positive impact the sport has on the city. He knows the community will show up in any way it can Saturday, including tailgates at Ballpark Village and watch parties of the friendly.

"I have no doubt that on June 6, the entire Bosnian community will come together, rally behind the team and send them off to the first World Cup match versus Canada with a kind of atmosphere like they were playing back home," he said. "I truly believe this is something that this community will carry with pride for many years to come."

For more on why this friendly match matters so much to St. Louis Bosnians, listen to "St. Louis on the Air" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Related Event

What: International Friendly: Panama vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

When: 2 p.m. June 6

Where: Energizer Park, 2019 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63103

"St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Layla Halilbasic is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

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