Kansas City's suburbs could decide the fate of the Kansas Republican supermajority

Kansas Democrats are trying — again — to break the Republican supermajority in the Statehouse. Most of the make-or-break contested races are in the Kansas City area.

The two-thirds majority allows Republicans to easily overturn the governor’s vetoes, a tool they most often use when the governor is a Democrat, and which give them a relatively easy path to pass Republican-favored policies.

Republicans have held a supermajority in both chambers in Kansas since 2010.

All of the Kansas House is up for election this year. The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is targeting seven seats. Six are in the Kansas City area and five are in Johnson County.

They’d need to win five new seats, and not lose any that are currently held by a Democrat. The DLCC said it’s targeting Democrat Nikki McDonald’s Olathe seat , which she won by 148 votes, as one to keep.

In 2024, they lost seats .

Former Democratic Rep. Allison Hougland lost House District 15 in parts of Olathe and Spring Hill to Republican challenger Rep. Lauren Bohi by a little more than 100 votes. This year’s election will be a rematch.

House district 14 , which is in parts of Lenexa, Olathe, and Shawnee; went to Republican Rep. Charlotte Esau in 2024 by a little more than 400 votes . Democrat Sherry Giebler is vying for Esau’s seat.

Republican Rep. Carl Turner — who isn’t running for reelection — won the part-south Overland Park, part-Leawood District 28 by 155 votes. Democrat Bryan Mouber and Republican Alex Bergman want to replace him.

Part Bonner Springs, part Lake Quivira, and part Shawnee District 39 went to Republican Angela Stiens by just over 400 votes. Democrat Zach Maier wants her seat.

Democrat Jeff Pittman and Republican Ann Reinhart are going for Leavenworth District 41 , which went to Republican Rep. Pat Proctor by 324 votes.