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Missouri jalapeño products recalled over possible salmonella contamination

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rob Edwards
Published August 11, 2026 at 9:17 AM CDT
The Food and Drug Administration says products with jalapeños distributed by Taylor Foods could be contaminated with salmonella.
NPR
The Food and Drug Administration says products with jalapeños distributed by Taylor Foods could be contaminated with salmonella.

A new recall affects jalapeño-containing dips, salsas and other prepared foods sold in Missouri and other states, with the FDA warning of possible salmonella contamination.

Missouri and Illinois are once again part of a widespread food recall, this time involving jalapeños.

The Food and Drug Administration said products with jalapeños distributed by Taylor Foods could be contaminated with salmonella. Taylor Foods is the same company at the center of this summer's cyclosporiasis outbreak that has made thousands of people sick, including 1,577 in Missouri.

The prepared products, which include pico de gallo salsa and guacamole, were sent to stores in 26 states. Taylor Farms said it voluntarily recalled the products after Coast Citrus Distributors recalled fresh jalapeños earlier this month.

Recalled products in Missouri

Only one company in Missouri received packaged jalapeño products that are part of the recall:

Kroger's Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-15

Kroger's Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-15

For a full list of recalled products, including the UPC codes, visit the FDA's website.

Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach pains. It usually goes away on its own, but health officials say if you contract it, you should drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.
Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
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Health recallsFood safetyfoodsalmonellaMissouri
Rob Edwards
Rob Edwards is a journalist with more than two decades of experience in multiple newsrooms managing reporters and day-to-day content. Most recently, Rob worked at KSDK-TV in St. Louis, where he served as Managing Editor and Executive Producer. He helped lead news coverage during some of our community’s toughest challenges.
See stories by Rob Edwards
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