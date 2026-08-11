Missouri jalapeño products recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A new recall affects jalapeño-containing dips, salsas and other prepared foods sold in Missouri and other states, with the FDA warning of possible salmonella contamination.
Missouri and Illinois are once again part of a widespread food recall, this time involving jalapeños.
The Food and Drug Administration said products with jalapeños distributed by Taylor Foods could be contaminated with salmonella. Taylor Foods is the same company at the center of this summer's cyclosporiasis outbreak that has made thousands of people sick, including 1,577 in Missouri.
The prepared products, which include pico de gallo salsa and guacamole, were sent to stores in 26 states. Taylor Farms said it voluntarily recalled the products after Coast Citrus Distributors recalled fresh jalapeños earlier this month.
Recalled products in Missouri
Only one company in Missouri received packaged jalapeño products that are part of the recall:
Kroger's Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-15
Kroger's Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-15
For a full list of recalled products, including the UPC codes, visit the FDA's website.
Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach pains. It usually goes away on its own, but health officials say if you contract it, you should drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.
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