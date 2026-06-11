Photos: Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival fills with Mexico fans for first World Cup match

A brief downpour of rain didn’t stop the crowd at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival from erupting into cheers when Mexico scored the very first goal of the World Cup.

On the festival's first day Thursday, a mariachi band serenaded everyone sauntering through the enormous heart-shaped entry, and the music matched just about everyone’s allegiance.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 A Kansas City-based mariachi band greeted the first attendees to come through security at the FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 A massive heart sculpture frames the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City at the FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026.

From the number of jerseys and flags, Mexico fans made up the vast majority of attendees — and they came away happy as Mexico defeated South Africa, 2-0.

Sabelo Mthembu, however, traveled all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa. Waving his country's flag and wearing its colors on his face, Mthembu said he was not at all nervous to be so outnumbered.

"We are very happy to be here," he said. "These are lovely people. It’s a nice atmosphere. You know, it’s a big competition, but we’re all here to make friends and we’re excited."

Frank Morris / KCUR 89.3 Sabelo Mthembu, left, traveled all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival. He was far outnumbered by Mexico fans in the crowd on June 11, 2026.

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 Mexico fans react to a nearly missed shot during the first half of the Mexico vs. South Africa match.

Thousands filled the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial for the free festival, which will be open for 18 days between June 11 and July 11. The line to get in snaked around the corner well before opening, and although the start time was briefly delayed due to weather, crowds remained in good spirits.

Jesus Carlos, 28, from Lee’s Summit, who was born in Mexico, said he’s always wanted to see a World Cup.

"For it to come to the U.S., it’s really big deal," Carlos said. "Last time it happened was in 1990-something, I wasn’t even born yet. So for me to experience it at least once in my life it’s amazing. It’s a great feeling."

The first actual World Cup game in Kansas City is Tuesday, June 16 — a matchup between Algeria and returning champions Argentina.

Both teams have somewhat of a local connection: Argentina's national team is staying in Kansas City for the duration of the tournament, while Algeria's team made its home in Lawrence, Kansas.

See more photos from KCUR's reporters below.

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 Mexico fans celebrate as their team scores their second goal during their first World Cup match.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 A couple huddles under an umbrella after a brief downpour of rain interrupted the first day of Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026. Without many places to take shelter, most fans continued standing and watching the Mexico-South Africa game, and the sun returned soon after.

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 A family of Mexico fans watch the team's first match.

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 The main stage of Kansas City's FIFA Fan Fest served as the main match viewing area.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 Fans watch the Mexico-South Africa World Cup game under a shaded canopy at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on June 11, 2026.

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 Mexico fans rage at a call by a referee during the Mexico vs. South Africa match.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 A large crowd at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival watches the Mexico-South Africa match on June 11, 2026. Mexico won, 2-0.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 A large line for the water stations at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on June 11, 2026. Temperatures reached into the 80s, with high humidity.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 Mexico fans cheer on their team at the front of the crowd at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026.