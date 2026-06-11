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World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Photos: Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival fills with Mexico fans for first World Cup match

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg,
Frank MorrisZach Perez
Published June 11, 2026 at 6:37 PM CDT
A Mexico fan waves his country's flag while watching the national team play their first World Cup game on the screen at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City, June 11, 2026.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR 89.3
A Mexico fan waves his country's flag while watching the national team play their first World Cup game on the screen at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on June 11, 2026.

Greeted by a mariachi band at the entrance, thousands of Mexico fans streamed into the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial for the first day of Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival. Even a quick downpour couldn't dampen spirits as Mexico beat South Africa in the World Cup's opening match.

A brief downpour of rain didn’t stop the crowd at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival from erupting into cheers when Mexico scored the very first goal of the World Cup.

On the festival's first day Thursday, a mariachi band serenaded everyone sauntering through the enormous heart-shaped entry, and the music matched just about everyone’s allegiance.

A Kansas City based mariachi band greeted the first attendees to come through security at the FIFA Fan Festival, June 11, 2026.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR 89.3
A Kansas City-based mariachi band greeted the first attendees to come through security at the FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026.
A massive heart sculpture frames the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City at the FIFA Fan Festival, June 11, 2026.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR 89.3
A massive heart sculpture frames the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City at the FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026.

From the number of jerseys and flags, Mexico fans made up the vast majority of attendees — and they came away happy as Mexico defeated South Africa, 2-0.

Sabelo Mthembu, however, traveled all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa. Waving his country's flag and wearing its colors on his face, Mthembu said he was not at all nervous to be so outnumbered.

"We are very happy to be here," he said. "These are lovely people. It’s a nice atmosphere. You know, it’s a big competition, but we’re all here to make friends and we’re excited."

Sabelo Mthembu, left, traveled all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival. He was far outnumbered by Mexico fans in the crowd on June 11, 2026.
Frank Morris
/
KCUR 89.3
Sabelo Mthembu, left, traveled all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival. He was far outnumbered by Mexico fans in the crowd on June 11, 2026.
Mexico fans react to a near miss shot during the first half of the Mexico vs South Africa match.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR 89.3
Mexico fans react to a nearly missed shot during the first half of the Mexico vs. South Africa match.

Thousands filled the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial for the free festival, which will be open for 18 days between June 11 and July 11. The line to get in snaked around the corner well before opening, and although the start time was briefly delayed due to weather, crowds remained in good spirits.

Jesus Carlos, 28, from Lee’s Summit, who was born in Mexico, said he’s always wanted to see a World Cup.

"For it to come to the U.S., it’s really big deal," Carlos said. "Last time it happened was in 1990-something, I wasn’t even born yet. So for me to experience it at least once in my life it’s amazing. It’s a great feeling."

The first actual World Cup game in Kansas City is Tuesday, June 16 — a matchup between Algeria and returning champions Argentina.

Both teams have somewhat of a local connection: Argentina's national team is staying in Kansas City for the duration of the tournament, while Algeria's team made its home in Lawrence, Kansas.

See more photos from KCUR's reporters below.

Mexico fans celebrate as their team scores their second goal during their first World Cup match.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR 89.3
Mexico fans celebrate as their team scores their second goal during their first World Cup match.
A couple huddles under an umbrella after a brief downpour of rain interrupted the first day of Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026. Without many places to take shelter, most fans continued standing and watching the Mexico-South Africa game, and the sun returned soon after.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR 89.3
A couple huddles under an umbrella after a brief downpour of rain interrupted the first day of Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026. Without many places to take shelter, most fans continued standing and watching the Mexico-South Africa game, and the sun returned soon after.
A family of Mexico fans watch the team's first match.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR 89.3
A family of Mexico fans watch the team's first match.
The mainstage of Kansas City's FIFA Fan Fest served as the main match viewing area during the Mexico vs South Africa match.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR 89.3
The main stage of Kansas City's FIFA Fan Fest served as the main match viewing area.
Fans watch the Mexico-South Africa World Cup game under a shaded canopy at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on June 11, 2026.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR 89.3
Fans watch the Mexico-South Africa World Cup game under a shaded canopy at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on June 11, 2026.
Mexico fans rage at call by a referee during the Mexico vs South Africa match.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR 89.3
Mexico fans rage at a call by a referee during the Mexico vs. South Africa match.
A large crowd at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival watches the Mexico-South Africa match on June 11, 2026. Mexico won, 2-0.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR 89.3
A large crowd at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival watches the Mexico-South Africa match on June 11, 2026. Mexico won, 2-0.
A large crowd of Mexico fans line up for the water stations at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on June 11, 2026. Temperatures reached into the 80s, with high humidity, as Mexico's national team kicked off the World Cup against South Africa.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR 89.3
A large line for the water stations at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on June 11, 2026. Temperatures reached into the 80s, with high humidity.
Mexico fans cheer on their team at the front of the crowd at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival, June 11, 2026.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR 89.3
Mexico fans cheer on their team at the front of the crowd at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026.
Fans stream through the heart-shaped entrance to Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR 89.3
Fans stream through the heart-shaped entrance to Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026.
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Sports World CupWorld Cup KCMexicosoccer
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I‘m always asking: What do our communities need to know, and how can KCUR best deliver that? I help figure out how our journalism lives online, so we can serve more people, build trust with our communities, and amplify joy. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris
Zach Perez
News is only useful when it addresses your questions and concerns. As KCUR's audience engagement strategist, I speak directly with diverse communities in our region to help our newsroom understand what matters to them. I ensure your interests and lives are properly represented by our coverage.

What should KCUR be talking about? Who should we be talking to? Let me know. You can email me at zjperez@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Perez
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