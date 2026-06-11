Photos: Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival fills with Mexico fans for first World Cup match
Greeted by a mariachi band at the entrance, thousands of Mexico fans streamed into the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial for the first day of Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival. Even a quick downpour couldn't dampen spirits as Mexico beat South Africa in the World Cup's opening match.
A brief downpour of rain didn’t stop the crowd at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival from erupting into cheers when Mexico scored the very first goal of the World Cup.
On the festival's first day Thursday, a mariachi band serenaded everyone sauntering through the enormous heart-shaped entry, and the music matched just about everyone’s allegiance.
From the number of jerseys and flags, Mexico fans made up the vast majority of attendees — and they came away happy as Mexico defeated South Africa, 2-0.
Sabelo Mthembu, however, traveled all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa. Waving his country's flag and wearing its colors on his face, Mthembu said he was not at all nervous to be so outnumbered.
"We are very happy to be here," he said. "These are lovely people. It’s a nice atmosphere. You know, it’s a big competition, but we’re all here to make friends and we’re excited."
Thousands filled the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial for the free festival, which will be open for 18 days between June 11 and July 11. The line to get in snaked around the corner well before opening, and although the start time was briefly delayed due to weather, crowds remained in good spirits.
Jesus Carlos, 28, from Lee’s Summit, who was born in Mexico, said he’s always wanted to see a World Cup.
"For it to come to the U.S., it’s really big deal," Carlos said. "Last time it happened was in 1990-something, I wasn’t even born yet. So for me to experience it at least once in my life it’s amazing. It’s a great feeling."
The first actual World Cup game in Kansas City is Tuesday, June 16 — a matchup between Algeria and returning champions Argentina.
Both teams have somewhat of a local connection: Argentina's national team is staying in Kansas City for the duration of the tournament, while Algeria's team made its home in Lawrence, Kansas.
See more photos from KCUR's reporters below.