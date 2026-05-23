Algeria in Kansas City: Your World Cup guide to cheering and eating with the team

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With just weeks before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Kansas City is preparing to welcome not just soccer fans but also multiple teams for the tournament.

In addition to the six games hosted at Arrowhead Stadium, the metro area is serving as a home base for four national teams : Algeria, England, the Netherlands and Argentina.

That means their players, coaches and support staff will be flocking to our region — bringing chances to interact with these countries, their cultures and their soccer fandom. Over the next month, KCUR’s Adventure newsletter will bring you guides to each team and how to celebrate the World Cup through the lens of their country.

First up: Algeria!

With a population of approximately 48 million, Algeria is located in northwest Africa with Morocco to the west, and Tunisia and Libya to the east. The Algerian National Team is also known as Les Fennecs (the Desert Foxes) or The Greens (for the color of their uniform).

For the 2026 World Cup, Algeria’s home base will be Lawrence, Kansas , a college town about an hour outside of Kansas City.

From experiencing the culture and food of north Africa, to going to Algeria’s games and exploring Lawrence, here is your beginner’s guide to the Desert Foxes — so you can join in shouting, “Welcome home, Algeria!”

Get to know the Algerian national team

Shannon Carpenter KCUR contributor Shannon Carpenter wearing a Team Algeria shirt at a broadcast of KCUR's Up To Date.

This marks the fifth time Algeria has qualified for the World Cup. They clinched their spot in the tournament with a 3-0 match over Somalia, finishing first in Group G of the Confederation of African Football.

However, Algeria hasn’t been in the World Cup since 2014, where they were eliminated by Germany in the round of 16. This year they hope to go further, and will take on the contenders in Group J.

Algeria will also play two games at Arrowhead Stadium (aka Kansas City Stadium), and tickets are still available.

June 16: Algeria vs. Argentina at Kansas City Stadium

June 22: Algeria vs. Jordan at Santa Clara Stadium

June 27: Algeria vs. Austria at Kansas City Stadium

Riyad Mahrez is one of the players to watch on the Algerian team. As the veteran team captain, he is known for his on-field intelligence, ball control, and leadership. He’s already won multiple championships, including leading the Algerian team to victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rayan Ait-Nouri , a left back, has excellent ball control and defensive range. Here is a deeper dive into the team and their strengths and weaknesses.

Soccer fans are also known for the energy they bring during games. Chants often radiate throughout stadiums, and Algeria is no exception.

Their most popular chants are “One, Two, Three, Viva L’Algerie!” and “Hadj Moussa! Mahrez! Maza! Ramy!”

Here is a helpful guide for those who want to learn to chant along.

What to know about Lawrence

KU Athletics Rock Chalk Park at the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

The Algerian Team will train at Rock Chalk Park , which is part of the University of Kansas and has a 2,500-seat soccer stadium. This is one of the premier college soccer stadiums in the country.

When not training, the Algerian team will be staying at the Oread Hotel , which is just 15 minutes away, right next to the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium .

There is plenty more to explore in Lawrence, including great restaurants, the KU campus, and plenty of nature around. Check out KCUR’s recently updated Beginner’s Guide to exploring Lawrence.

The city is also rolling out the red carpet to make the team feel at home. Earthwork artist and Lawrence resident Stan Herd is creating the Algerian flag behind the Lied Center of Kansas , just off Bob Billings Parkway and near Highway 59.

The rest of the city will also step up with escorts and security to and from games and local restaurants, such as the Global Cafe, adding and adjusting menus to accommodate Algerian fans.

African culture and food around Kansas City

African Dream Cuisine African Dream Cuisine is one of Kansas City's west African restaurants.

Algeria sits at a crossroads of cuisines with influences from northern Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East. (Tunisia, which is playing in Kansas City on June 25, shares similar influences!)

You’ll find a lot of crossover with dishes of lamb, beef, or poultry, olive oil, and fresh herbs. Of special mention is their most famous dish, Algerian couscous .

In Lenexa, you’ll find Algerian Delights , a bakery that focuses on a fusion of French and Algerian cuisine. Try a traditional makroudh , a date-filled cookie, or the griwech, which is a honey-dipped and fried cookie. You can also find savory dishes there, such as kebab and mhadjeb, a flatbread stuffed with fried onions and spices.

While the region doesn’t have many restaurants dedicated to north African cuisine, this is a good opportunity to explore more of Kansas City’s best Mediterranean and Greek restaurants . Both Aladdin Cafe and Jerusalem Cafe are excellent restaurants to get you started.

What Kansas City does have plenty of is west African cuisine and culture, and we’ll take a moment to explore those offerings here. Several of these countries — such as Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Cabo Verde — will be playing in the World Cup too, although not necessarily in Kansas City.

African Dream Cuisine has two locations: at the Lenexa City Market at 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, and another one at 18801 E. 39th St. South in Independence. Originally a pop-up in Lenexa, they moved to a permanent stall in 2021 and opened their Independence location in 2024. Owners Neba Ngwa and Stella Musongong are originally from Cameroon.

This is a great place to try fufu , a staple of multiple west African countries that’s typically made from heavy starches such as cassava, yams, or a combination of plantains. At African Dream Cuisine, they offer yam fufu and egusi , which here is made from pumpkin seeds and spinach.

Your meat options are smoked brisket, braised chicken, or steamed wild salmon. Don’t sleep on their regular or spicy “Dream Sauce,” made from bell pepper and tomato stew, or their peanut butter sauce.

Moving to Overland Park, you’ll find Tasty African Food KC (11240 W. 135th St., Overland Park), opened just this year by Abertha Reeves and Florence Muni from Liberia.

Start with their plantains, which are deep-fried and come with a side of their homemade Tasty’s sauce. Then move on to the seasoned and deep-fried tilapia and acheke, which is made from fermented and grated cassava pulp. Acheke has a similar texture to couscous.

FIFA Media Hub The Algerian National Team celebrates during the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Algeria won that tournament, which was a test of Qatar's hosting in advance of the 2022 World Cup.

Want to explore west African culture beyond food? The African Drum Ensemble at KU (ADEKU) is made up of students and community members whose goal is to provide multicultural awareness education, promote African cultures and studies, and establish a drumming community. Check their Facebook page to keep track of their next performance or find a class.