© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

The FBI is seizing drones illegally flying over Kansas City’s World Cup sites

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published June 16, 2026 at 1:50 PM CDT
A drone flies next to a building in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
/
AP
A drone flies next to a building in Atlanta. Drones flying in unauthorized spaces during the World Cup have already been seized in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Kansas City.

The FBI said the local and state drone task force has detected 14 illegal flights in just the first week of World Cup festivities in Kansas City.

The FBI warned drone owners not to fly near Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium or the Fan Festival on the National WWI Museum and Memorial grounds during the World Cup.

Some just didn’t listen.

Nine drones have been seized since the festivities started last week, according to Kansas City FBI spokesman Dixon Land. In all, 14 illegal drone flights have been detected.

The rules were publicized and are clear: “If you’re within three miles of Arrowhead Stadium, don’t turn your drone on, don’t send it up in the air. If you’re around the fan festival, don’t turn your drone on, don’t send it in the air,” said Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup.

These restrictions are in place until the final game at Arrowhead, which is temporarily renamed Kansas City Stadium, on July 11.

The FBI said drones have also been seized in Atlanta and Los Angles. So far, at least 15 have been seized across the country during the World Cup.

The federal government provided $500 million in grants to state and local authorities to beef up anti-drone surveillance ahead of the tournament.

Missouri received a $14 million grant. Kansas got a $5 million grant to detect what is technically known as UAS, or unmanned aircraft systems.

“A combined 326 events for the World Cup around the United States have counter-UAS mitigation,” said Giuliani, who is in Kansas City for Tuesday’s Argentina-Algeria match at Arrowhead.

Land said some of these cases could be referred to the U.S. attorney for criminal charges, and others could be sent to the Federal Aviation Administration for action.

A criminal conviction carries a potential year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine.

The FBI has been concentrating on drones as a significant threat for several months, launching a counter-drone training program for local police officers in October.

“Drones are my biggest concern. … Every single day, we improve,” Homeland Secretary Markwayne Mullin testified last week before the House Homeland Security Committee. “But that is a huge concern that we have.”
Tags
Sports World Cup KCWorld CupFBIdronesArrowhead StadiumNational WWI Museum and Memorial
Sam Zeff
As KCUR’s metro reporter, I hold public officials accountable. Are cities spending your tax money wisely? Are police officers and other officials acting properly? I will track down malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city. But I also need you — email me with any tips at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
See stories by Sam Zeff
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR