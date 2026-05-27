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A People's History of Kansas City

Why Kansas City won the World Cup

By Suzanne Hogan
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Young soccer fans in Kansas City celebrate at a region-wide watch party for the Final Draw. In the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26, the event drew a crowd Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, to KC Live! in the Power & Light District.
Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3
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Crysta Henthorne / KCUR 89.3
Young soccer fans in Kansas City celebrate at a region-wide watch party for the Final Draw. In the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26, the event drew a crowd Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, to KC Live! in the Power & Light District.

Kansas City’s efforts to host the World Cup go back all the way to 1988. Now the tournament is finally here, after four years of preparations that not only reshaped the metro’s infrastructure, but also solidified its identity as a true soccer city. How did we land such a big event, and are we ready?

Suzanne Hogan brings us the fourth installment of our mini-series on Kansas City’s soccer history.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with editing by Mackenzie Martin and Gabe Rosenberg.

This is the final installment of a series leading up to the 2026 World Cup in collaboration with the Great Game Lab at Arizona State University, which explores how sport connects the us to the rest of the world, and the Us@250 Initiative at New America.

Read and listen to the first episode, "The immigrants who made us a soccer city," the second episode, "Lamar Hunt and the dream of U.S. soccer," and the third episode, "How women made the U.S. a soccer powerhouse."

If you know about a local champion of soccer in Kansas City who helped bring the city to this extraordinary moment, email us at peopleshistorykc@kcur.org

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A People's History of Kansas City World CupWorld Cup KCsoccerKansas CityKansas City History
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Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
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