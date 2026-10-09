Station Information: Events
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Yelp and KCUR Generation Listen are taking over an entire warehouse for an exclusive, adults-only FREE Halloween celebration of the local Yelp KC community, complete with complimentary bites, drinks, and live entertainment! Proceeds will benefit KCUR.
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Join Gen Listen at Belger Crane Yard Studios on Thursday, Oct. 22, for the first in a new series of gallery takeovers designed to get you behind the scenes of Kansas City’s vibrant art community. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds benefit Gen Listen.