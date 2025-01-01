Submit a correction to The Midwest Newsroom

The Midwest Newsroom has an ethical responsibility to correct all factual errors. To request a correction, please send an email to MidwestNewsroom@kcur.org.

For online corrections, The Midwest Newsroom follows the correction policy laid out by its parent organization, KCUR.



Audiences can find corrections go at the bottom of articles, unless the corrected mistake fundamentally changes the story itself.

The correction will include when the change was made (time and date).

If we are correcting a simple error – such as a misspelled name or incorrect date – we try to write the correction in a way that doesn’t repeat the mistake.

In general, reporters can make these kinds of small corrections to their own stories, but they should always let an editor know they’ve done so.

Sometimes, it’s impossible to write a correction without repeating a mistake. For example, maybe we misattributed a quote. In that case, we specify who actually did the speaking as well as who didn’t. We provide context and take ownership of our mistakes so our community can trust we’ll correct ourselves when necessary.

On occasion, we’re going to make more serious mistakes than misspelling and misattribution. If we've made a serious factual error in our reporting or spotted one in a colleague’s story, we take concerns to an editor right away. We’ll work as a team to find the right words to make sure our audience knows we take accuracy seriously. We may also decide to move the update text to the top of the story.

For on-air corrections, The Midwest Newsroom follow’s NPR policy:



NPR corrects significant errors in broadcast and online reports. Corrections of errors will be made in audio archives, written transcripts and on the website.

Again, you can submit corrections to the email address: MidwestNewsroom@kcur.org.

To return to our Ethics and Practices Page, click here.