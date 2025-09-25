Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval

Tadeo Ruiz SandovalReporter, Harvest Public Media
I cover agriculture for Harvest Public Media. I’m based at Minnesota Public Radio in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Previously, I was an intern with the Washington Post’s audio team, where I helped produce the Post Reports daily podcast. I’ve also interned at the Wall Street Journal and KMUW in Wichita, Kansas.
My reporting has won several awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow award for covering sports betting and a Society of Professional Journalists award for my reporting on a student-run pop up clinic for Hispanic communities in Missouri. I’m a founding member of one of the only Spanish-speaking radio shows in mid-Missouri and I’ve served as co-president of the student chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists at the University of Missouri.
I graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in journalism. When I’m not in the audio booth, you can find me immersed in a good book at a local coffee shop or lost in the vast Minnesota wilderness.
You can reach me at truizsandoval@mpr.org.
China typically buys more than half of the soybeans grown in the U.S. But the ongoing trade war means farmers in the Midwest must consider other options — and none are as profitable.
Immigration enforcement rumors circulating on social media are terrifying people — and that's hurting businesses. In Missouri, Hispanic workers make up 5.3% of the labor force.
The Missouri Family Health Council saw a spike in emergency contraception kits following election day. To keep up, volunteers gathered in Jefferson City to help build the kits.
While passing Amendment 3 safeguards abortion rights in Missouri for now, health care providers say people are still worried about access to reproductive care under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
The campaign behind Missouri Amendment 2, the November ballot measure to legalize sports gambling, claim the resulting revenues will help fund education in the state. But critics say the wording is misleading — and schools won't see any extra benefits.