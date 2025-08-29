-
After joining the SNL cast in 2017, Heidi Gardner has appeared in more than 500 sketches. But she's kept a presence in her hometown, buying a Leawood home and attending Kansas City Current games.
-
The "Saturday Night Live" star’s Architectural Digest tour of her Leawood home has brought attention to the Kansas City-area creatives that helped her design it.
-
Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner understands that times are hard. The native Kansas Citian says she’s regularly approached and thanked for a…
-
Last weekend wrapped up yet another season of Saturday Night Live.For cast member and Kansas City native Heidi Gardner, it was an incredible debut.Gardner…