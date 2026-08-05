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The critically acclaimed new album “Little Wide Open” is the work of Overland Park musician Kevin Morby. He’s on tour, traveling across the country and overseas, but stopped to join KCUR’s Up To Date for another episode of our KC Soundcheck series ahead of his performance at the Uptown Theater.
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In spite of the pandemic, a lot of great music came out of Kansas City this year. Here are the songs music critic Bill Brownlee was especially impressed with.
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With themes of isolation, Kevin Morby's "Sundowner" fits this pandemic time. But the album was actually written in 2017, when Morby had just moved back to Kansas City, Kansas, from Los Angeles.
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Starting businesses during a global pandemic, and Kansas City's Kevin Morby releases new album.