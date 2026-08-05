-
After garnering close to 50% of the vote in a crowded primary, attorney Stacy Lake may be the next official to carve out policies and weigh in on the Jackson County budget. Lake will take on the sole Republican candidate, Alan Rohlfing, in the November general election.
-
Jackson County is voting for its new county executive this year. All the candidates put property taxes as their top priority. But go beyond that, and the differences creep in.
-
If she defeats incumbent Frank White, Theresa Cass Galvin would be the fourth county executive in eight years and the first Republican to win in decades.
-
Kansas City attorney Stacy Lake has a plan to do better than the incumbent. That plan focuses on putting county residents first.