Up To Date

Stacy Lake challenges incumbent Jackson County executive

Published July 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
Stacy Lake
Courtesy of Stacy Lake
Attorney and business owner Stacey Lake is challenging Frank White for Jackson County Executive.

Kansas City attorney Stacy Lake has a plan to do better than the incumbent. That plan focuses on putting county residents first.

Stacey Lake is critical of current County Executive Frank White. She said White's response to the 2019 property assessment results convinced her to run against him.

Lake is campaigning on the JACKSON Plan, a seven-point platform that addresses issues ranging from judicial reform to home ownership to public transit.

  • Stacy Lake, Democratic candidate for Jackson County Executive

Up To Date PodcastJackson CountyElectionspoliticsCampaigningpublic transitaffordable housingemploymentGovernmenttransparency
