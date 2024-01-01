What to expect at Family Dinner

Guests will enjoy a multi-course meal, with each course designed by a different local chef, beverages included, under the stars at the beautiful BoysGrow Farm Kitchen.

$75 per person for dinner

$125 includes dinner and the Patron Cocktail Hour before dinner

Situated in south KCMO, this venue is situated in an orchard and features a wrap-around porch, open concept sustainable farm kitchen, floor to ceiling windows with views of the farm (and goats!), and an outdoor cooking hearth.

You'll get to experience a truly farm-to-table experience with KCUR's staff and Up To Date food critic, meet new friends, and experience the beauty of a Midwestern farm sunset just minutes from downtown.

Getting there and parking

BoysGrow is located just off of 71 Highway and 150 Highway, about 20 minutes from downtown KCMO. Click here to view the venue on Google Maps.

There is ample free parking at the farm.

What to wear

We'll literally be on the farm, so no need for black tie or cocktail attire! Wear what you feel comfortable in.

