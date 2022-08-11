St. Louis Port Authority to consider $1.2B development south of the Arch grounds

A mysterious developer is planning an 80-acre, $1.2 billion riverfront project in an area just south of the Archgrounds known as Chouteau's Landing.

The St. Louis Port Authority will consider a resolution at its Thursday meeting to consider Good Developments Group's massive proposal.

According to board documents, Good Development Group owns or controls approximately 50 acres of "potential development site" located south of Interstate 64. The group proposes developing the location into a residential, retail, entertainment, office and industrial area while improving the area's infrastructure.

Good Development Group dubbed the plan the Gateway South Project and estimated its cost at approximately $1.2 billion. The Port Authority listed several public funding sources and incentives the project could apply for, including federal port infrastructure grants, several tax credit opportunities and "various tax abatements."

However, little is known about the developer, who did not immediately return a request for comment. A LinkedIn profile for the business notes its development team is based in New York and St. Louis and that the group's founder is Greg Gleicher, a Washington University alumnus.

Good Developments Group, Gleicher and St. Louis Development Corporation Major Project Manager Susan Taylor, who submitted the resolution to the Port Authority Board, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to a website sparse on information, the developer has a downtown St. Louis location at 401 Pine Street.

The Port Authority will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to consider the resolution.

