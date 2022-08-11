© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Midwest Newsroom
The Midwest Newsroom is a partnership between NPR and member stations to provide investigative journalism and in-depth reporting.

St. Louis Port Authority to consider $1.2B development south of the Arch grounds

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kavahn Mansouri
Published August 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT
A aerial locator map of the proposed development area in St. Louis along the Mississippi River, just south of Gateway Arch National Park and Interstate 64.
St. Louis Port Authority Commission
A mysterious developer is planning an 80-acre, $1.2 billion riverfront project in an area just south of the Archgrounds known as Chouteau's Landing.

The St. Louis Port Authority will consider a resolution at its Thursday meeting to consider Good Developments Group's massive proposal.

According to board documents, Good Development Group owns or controls approximately 50 acres of "potential development site" located south of Interstate 64. The group proposes developing the location into a residential, retail, entertainment, office and industrial area while improving the area's infrastructure.

Good Development Group dubbed the plan the Gateway South Project and estimated its cost at approximately $1.2 billion. The Port Authority listed several public funding sources and incentives the project could apply for, including federal port infrastructure grants, several tax credit opportunities and "various tax abatements."

However, little is known about the developer, who did not immediately return a request for comment. A LinkedIn profile for the business notes its development team is based in New York and St. Louis and that the group's founder is Greg Gleicher, a Washington University alumnus.

Good Developments Group, Gleicher and St. Louis Development Corporation Major Project Manager Susan Taylor, who submitted the resolution to the Port Authority Board, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to a website sparse on information, the developer has a downtown St. Louis location at 401 Pine Street.

The Port Authority will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to consider the resolution.

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative journalism collaboration including St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR, Iowa Public Radio, Nebraska Public Media and NPR.

Kavahn Mansouri is the Midwest Newsroom’s investigative reporter. Follow him on Twitter: @kavahnmansouri

Copyright 2022 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.

Midwest NewsroomSt. Louisdevelopmenturban development
Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri is the Midwest Newsroom's investigative reporter.
