Chapter 1: Niko Quinn’s truth
After watching her cousin get murdered in 1994, Niko Quinn became one of the eye witnesses who sent Lamonte McIntyre to jail for a crime he didn’t commit. Quinn says then-Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski pressured her into submitting false testimony, and she’s been trying to “make it right” ever since.
