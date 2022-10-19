Chapter 2: The wrong Lamonte

Overlooked is a production of KCUR Studios and the NPR Midwest Newsroom. Hosted by Peggy Lowe. Reported by Peggy Lowe, Steve Vockrodt and Dan Margolies. Produced, mixed and sound designed by Mackenzie Martin and Suzanne Hogan. Edited by CJ Janovy. Mixing help from Paris Norvel and Trevor Grandin. Digital editing by Gabe Rosenberg. Social media promotion by Allison Harris. Photos by Carlos Moreno and Julie Denesha. Artwork by Crysta Henthorne. Music from Blue Dot Sessions and Jay-Z. Special thanks to Genevieve Des Marteau, Lisa Rodriguez, Holly Edgell, the Open Mike podcast, and KMBC. Overlooked is part of the NPR Podcast network.