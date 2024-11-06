Sights and sounds from Missouri general election night 2024

The results are in. Registered voters across the state cast ballots for Missouri’s general election. In Boone County, voter turnout was 67.64% according to the Boone County Clerk’s Office.

Missouri Public Radio reporting teams from across the state attended watch parties to hear from the voters, candidates, and their supporters. Here are some of the sounds and voices from election day, starting at the polls and ending at the night’s watch parties.

KBIA News Missouri sports betting amendment projected to pass The amendment calls for a 10% sales tax on all collected gambling revenue to be directed toward funding education and the compulsive gambling fund.

Missouri News Webber flips Senate District 19 for Democrats Stephen Webber will be the next senator to represent Missouri District 19 after beating Republican James Coyne.

Missouri News Jenna Redel reelected as Boone County treasurer Democratic incumbent Jenna Redel won reelection as Boone County treasurer against Republican challenger Dustin Stanton. She was first elected to the office in 2022.